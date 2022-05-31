A carefully curated oasis, a fever dream of opulence, self-determination, and focused society-building — there is nothing quite like Dubai. The city that has transcended the definition of a city, Dubai is an experience of global proportions, an idea crafted by billionaires, architects, and dreamers in an absurdly short amount of time.

My trip begins, as all trips to the Emirates should, in the business-class standing bar on an Airbus A380, with a glass of Moët in hand and a cosy bed awaiting me. Seven hours of champagne-induced slumber later, I am chauffeured to one of the 100 000-plus hotel rooms in the city, in Emirates’ private fleet — Mercedeses for first-class passengers and BMWs for business class.

The city’s economy is based on real estate and tourism, and it’s no wonder that it is home to manifold world firsts, world records, and world-renowned hotels, from the tallest four- and five-star hotel to a gold-plated seven-star luxury escape at the Burj Al Arab. There is something for all manner of tastes, but not necessarily all budgets. Here, shopping is coupled with tourism, and experiences range from the largest mall in the world, which houses a diplodocus skeleton, to a mall with one of the largest indoor ski centres in the world. Global fashion houses are represented with gorgeous showrooms.

At the height of the construction boom, a quarter of the world’s cranes were in Dubai, engineering an air-conditioned city that has burgeoned into the world’s fourth-most visited destination, hosts 40% of the world’s physical gold trade, and is home to over 215 skyscrapers, many of which have broken records. As much as the physical engineering has elevated skylines, the feat of social engineering is just as breathtaking and encompassing.