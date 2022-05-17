The Kingdom of Morocco is often called the gateway to Africa. In the medina in Marrakech, labyrinthine streets are alive with traders, donkeys, and tuk-tuks. The old city is crammed with markets, riads, souks, hammams, and mosques, with the Hassan II Mosque one of the largest in the world. A bit further off, in the Ville Nouvelle, is the famous Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech (museeyslmarrakech.com/en/). Morocco reopened its borders in February 2022, and passengers travelling to the country must present a vaccination pass and a negative PCR test result taken less than 48 hours old before boarding.

STAY / With five swimming pools and a clay-surface tennis court, Jnane Tamsna (@ jnanetamsna) is a contemporary oasis, with most of the food served at the hotel grown in the gardens. Actor Robert de Niro, celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and film producer Meir Teper, the founders of Nobu Hospitality, are expected to open Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Marrakech (@nobuhotels) in the cool Hivernage district in October 2022. The luxurious hotel will offer indoor and outdoor swimming pools a spa and fitness centre, dining venues, and rooftop lounges. Riad Mena & Beyond (@riadmena_ pinkdoor), a two-location hotel concept, features Riad Mena, where the bedroom suites are just a few minutes away from the Jemaa el Fna (the city’s main square); and Berber Lodge (@berberlodge_), a quiet countryside haven with views of the Atlas Mountains.

EAT / Run exclusively by female chefs, Al Fassia (@alfassiaofficial) offers an extensive fine-dining Moroccan-style menu of soups, tagines, and more. Dar Simons (@darsimonsboutique-hotel), a fine-dining restaurant that also offers accommodation, was established by Michelin-starred chef Carlo Simons and serves French/Belgian cuisine. At L’mida (@lmidamarrakech), perched on a rooftop in the heart of the medina, you can enjoy traditional, homemade meals reimagined by chef Nargisse Benkabbou.

VISIT / Indulge in a full traditional Moroccan spa with a heated hammam at one of Marrakech’s best-kept secrets, The Levantine (@the_levantine_marrakech), a luxurious manor house.

WEST - Ghana

Dubbed Africa’s capital of cool, Accra offers travellers immersive experiences in nature, white sand beaches, a vibrant arts and culture circuit, and a robust nightlife. All non-resident adults must be fully vaccinated to enter the country.