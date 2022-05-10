One afternoon, I take a walk along the High Line. On this particular day, the weather gods are on my side and temperatures reach 12°C — a whiff of spring is in the air, you might say. The Nara Roesler gallery in Chelsea is showing “Hotel Solidão”, Brazilian artist Marcelo Silveira’s first solo exhibition in the US. It brings together works from different periods of the artist’s career, with special emphasis on his use of Cajacatinga, a native Brazilian wood. It’s fascinating to see what the artist was able to create and how much emotion each piece expresses.

I end my afternoon with a visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, with the Hudson River gleaming in the sun. I spot a number of runners jogging topless and in the shortest shorts to be found — it is, after all, the last month of winter in this part of the world. It is rather quiet around the museum, in a marked contrast to the crowds of people who landed at JFK on my arrival. One appreciates this stillness, as it allows you to reflect on those who were taken from us.

The sun is setting, it’s rush hour, and trying to flag down a yellow cab at this time of the day is a true challenge to any man or beast. I decide the quickest way to make my 5pm reservation is to use the subway. Edge, located on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards with 360° views of New York City, is the highest mid-air sky deck in the Western hemisphere. I’m glad I’ve managed to grab a last-minute ticket — I’ve never truly experienced New York from this perspective. Conveniently located one floor above is the new late-night cocktail bar Peakaboo. Watching the sun set while sipping a Manhattan, in Manhattan, is a fine way to end my stay.

The next day, I take flight from the newly revamped and dazzling LaGuardia Airport to continue my US adventures. The revamp is likely to make LaGuardia the airport of choice for many travellers, as it is much easier to navigate, conveniently linked to the city, and getting high praise from travel influencers. By the time you read this, warm weather will be on the horizon, in time to liven up a city that was in partial hibernation not that long ago.

Good to know /Visas: South African citizens need a tourist visa to visit the US. See za.usembassy.gov/visas/

Covid: Travellers over the age of 18 must demonstrate proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to their airline prior to boarding a flight. All travellers over the age of two must take a Covid test within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status. Airlines must confirm passengers’ negative test results before boarding.