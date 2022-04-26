Of all the places I’ve missed in two years of restricted travel, it’s London. I miss the colourful parade of riding the Tube in from Heathrow; the grandeur of wandering through Whitehall to the South Bank, or lingering in the parks before deciding between a whole world of cuisines for dinner.

And I miss the hotels, whether grand and storied or new and chic and tucked away in a quiet square in Belgravia. Next time I’m in the city, I’ll be checking into one — hell, perhaps all — of these three new boutique addresses.

Rock on: Chateau Denmark

London was the heart and soul of the swinging 60s (and insalubrious 70s), and perhaps nowhere more so than Denmark Street in London’s West End. It’s a raucous, rollicking (and a little risqué) history that’s celebrated in the sultry surrounds of the new Chateau Denmark hotel.