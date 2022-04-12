The fashion world’s leading designers don’t restrict their creativity to the runway — they also lend a keen eye and inimitable style to some of the world’s most bookable hotels. Wanted pored over the options and settled on three addresses where it’s worth calling ahead…

MILAN: ARMANI HOTEL MILANO

While the very first Armani hotel may be in Dubai, it’s easy to believe that this ultra-stylish palazzo in the heart of Milan’s famous fashion district is where the brand truly feels at home. Each of the 95 rooms and suites is testament to designer Giorgio Armani’s eye for detail. Bathrooms are clad in silky limestone from Asia. A vestibule adds a layer of privacy to every bedroom. Refined fabrics adorn the clean lines of linear furniture pieces. Naturally, covetable Armani amenities are offered throughout. None of the rooms here will disappoint, but, if one had to choose, the spacious sixth-floor Armani Milano suite offers stellar views of the city skyline and the Duomo. And if the budget doesn’t stretch to a room, book a table at the Armani/ Ristorante, where modern Italian cuisine comes with a side-order of panoramic views stretching from the ancient cathedral to the skyscrapers of the gentrifying Porta Nuova district.

armanihotelmilano.com