We get it. We know. Your wanderlust is bad right now. As the world opens up, it’s time to start planning your post-pandemic exploration. And while it’s worth celebrating the brave hoteliers opening new properties worldwide, at Wanted, we’re tipping our hat to those icons that have survived and thrived. Add these to your travelling bucket list.

1. HOTEL DU CAP-EDEN-ROC, NICE

A landmark of the French Riviera for more than a century, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has been a byword for elegance and opulence with a sea view. The hotel, which perches on the southern tip of the Cap d’Antibes peninsula, offers 117 rooms and two villas from which you can enjoy acres of parkland interlaced with paths leading to the private pontoon and exclusive shoreline. Dip in the pool where Greta Garbo once swam, or book a skipper and head out on the elegant Aquariva Super. At day’s end, toast the Mediterranean with an Eden-Roc Splash, the hotel’s signature cocktail since 1934. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc opens for its summer season on 15 April 2022, with new culinary adventures by Michelin-starred chef Sébastien Broda.

Oetker Collection