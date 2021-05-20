We’ve come from all over to think about and experience a different way of living, and even though I make it sound like an aimless excursion, there is, in fact, knowledge to be acquired, and not just in a loose, “Oh, we should be working less and relaxing more” sense.

In this particular instance, we’ve also gathered to do some light dabbling in the ideas of idling and the ancient, medieval, and modern mind. To expand on this, Hodgkinson a retreat in the Italian countryside for some real idling is joined by psychoanalyst and ancient-philosophy expert Mark Vernon and historian and journalist Tim Richardson. In between (or perhaps, as part of) idling, we gather for sessions that are not exam-worthy stuff, but rather an introduction to a history of idling and ways of thinking. “Socrates was the greatest idler of them all. He literally did nothing except walk around and ask questions,” says Hodgkinson as we settle in to listen.

Casual lectures on, for example, why the Tudors, Puritans, and Industrial Revolution really put paid to idling (thanks for nothing, work ethic and capitalism) are one thing but the surrounding countryside is ripe for learning. One day we walk to the village of Monterchi to see Piero della Francesca’s incandescent fresco painting of the Madonna del Parto. We also spend an entire day in nearby Assisi. The birthplace of Catholic Saint Francis, this hillside town, in pre-pandemic times, is a hub of tourists and Franciscan pilgrims. Primarily they mass to see and spend time in the centuries-old Basilica of St Francis, but up every one of the steep streets are moments of pure architectural and historical wonder. You cannot but stop and look at doorways, other churches, even beautiful street signs — and, of course, there’s more in the way of picturesque views too.

At the time, of course, the work’s theme of “retreat” seemed so relevant — but a year and a half later its meaning has taken on even more significance. In hindsight, it offered a creepily prescient reference to our new, unsettling plague-filled world. And thinking about it now, I couldn’t think of a better cure to this current malady than another Idler escape.

• The next Idler Philosophy Retreat is scheduled to take place at Villa Pia between 9-16 October 2021.