You’ve had enough of 2021 this year already, right? Well, what if I told you that, in just a few hours, you could exchange that dreary sandwich al desko for seafood served al fresco beneath whispering palms — and enjoy sun-splashed beaches and warm tropical waters? Granted, you’ll need a negative PCR test to show you’re clear of Covid-19, but if you’ve got the right paperwork the white sands and gin-clear seas of Vilanculos are just a 90-minute Airlink flight (from Joburg) across the SA border.

And from there, the coastline of Mozambique is your proverbial oyster. North to a glorious design-led boutique escape, or across the seas for a Robinson Crusoe hideaway gone luxe? You decide, but whichever you choose you certainly won’t go wrong with these unbeatable beach boltholes.

1. andBeyond Benguerra Island

AndBeyond may be most famous for their safari lodges scattered across Africa, but they do a fine line in luxury beach escapes too. On Benguerra Island, a short and scenic heli-flip from Vilanculos airport, just a handful of secluded makuti-thatched casinhas stretch out along the shoreline, each boasting plunge pools and spacious terraces leading straight onto the beach.