Every second person you chat to, endless influencers on Instagram, they’re all doing it: snapping the blue and white tiles, gorging on pasteis de nata and, above all, bragging about their trips to Portugal. The Iberian country has never been more en vogue and offers historical charm and top culinary culture (as well as an alluring Golden Visa programme for South Africans — where a €350K investment in property earns a residency permit for an entire family). Along with its renewed popularity and an influx of visitors comes a fresh crop of cool hotels. We recommend:

1. THE CLASSIC: Torel Palace

Traditional charm and local history permeate the rooms of Torel Palace. Comprised of two romantic freestanding historic mansions (circa 1902 and 1904 respectively), the individually decorated suites are named after past Portuguese kings and queens. The elegant aesthetic is a nod to the establishment’s rich cultural heritage, but not at the cost of comfort and convenience, which are plentiful. The rooms are also unusually spacious and have a sense of bygone grandeur. And the views, well, they’re staggering — the pool has an especially beautiful vantage point of the city below.