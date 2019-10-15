Clean air and water, pristine inner-city parks, immaculate public transport, gender and income equality, and free higher education — no wonder Denmark’s capital was voted the happiest in the world. Or that I jumped at the chance to visit this urban utopia for its annual 3daysofdesign celebration.

3daysofdesign takes place annually in May, showcasing all kinds of local creative forces — artisans, architects, and interior and product designers in all their iterations. It’s only a few years old, but this gathering is already much lauded by those in the know globally and packs a whole lot of punch with such a comprehensive programme. Frankly, it should be a 10-day affair, there’s just so much to take in.