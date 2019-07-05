Riding around Scotland’s iconic North Coast 500 route last year was spectacular, but it hadn’t prepared me for the absolute majesty and beauty of taking on the twisting, turning roads of the European mountain range.

The road quality is like nothing I’ve ever experienced (the EU’s funds are obviously going to good use). Well-built roads through the mountains make for corners worthy of the MotoGP. They’re every motorcyclist’s dream, giving you the sense — and the adrenaline to boot — that you belong on the professional circuit.

Crossing over into France, me on my BMW 1250 GS, we tackled some of the legendary Tour de France Pyrenees mountain stages like the Col d’Aspin, Col du Soulor, Col du Tourmalet, and Col de Peyresourde. This was a particular dream of mine, having been an avid watcher of the tour since 1990, when Greg LeMond took the yellow jersey. Far from the serene scenes of the bike race on television, it made me realise just how hair-raising those downhill bends can be — and we didn’t even reach the speeds that the cyclists do!

We rode from lowlands to highlands, stopping at villages, all with their own unique characters. The scents of pine and wood chippings at 2,115m above sea level on the Col du Tourmalet are crisp and clean in contrast to the valleys below, where the smells of working farms are prevalent. You also feel the drastic change in temperatures: from 30°C in the valleys to 4°C at the top of some of the climbs.