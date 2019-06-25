“So, what do you think?” asked the woman in the lift eagerly. “I used to come here with my family a lot, so coming back is quite an emotional experience.” Dressed in a short, floaty dress and jewelled flip-flops, she explained that she grew up in Athens but now lives in London, and this was her first time back at the Astir Palace since it re­opened recently after much anticipation — and a €250m, two-and-a-half-year overhaul. Having arrived on an Aegean Air flight at 3am the night before, I had only vaguely taken in the polished marble lobby and the comfort of our giant bed. I didn’t feel I could give her much feedback. It was 11am and we were both on our way to the ground floor, to meet our families at the pool.

Blinking my way into the bright late May morning, I immediately sensed it wasn’t your standard hotel pool area. This was an artfully curated mise en scène for a relaxed cocktail-fuelled day of socialising in the sun. An interconnecting trio of heated swimming pools, with apparently floating olive trees in the middle, were surrounded by fleets of white sunbeds and cabanas, some of which had sofas and mini kitchens. Further cabanas were dotted along the curve of the seafront as far as you could see. Many of the loungers were occupied by couples, women in cutaway swimwear and diaphanous tassled kaftans, men in retro shorts and mirror shades, a goblet of Aperol spritz in one hand, a phone in the other.

That there is a buzz about the place comes as no surprise; the Astir Palace had been the It girl of the Athenian riviera since it opened in the 1960s. Situated on a glorious pine-clad peninsula, the hotel was built as part of a postwar drive to boost tourism and create a riviera to rival the Côte d’Azur. A roll call of the world’s most glamorous figures checked in over the decades, including of course Aristotle Onassis and Jackie Kennedy. “Each and every one who stayed there was an internationally renowned figure. Onassis was probably the poorest of the lot,” Grigoris Kasidokostas, founder of the Astir waterskiing school, says in Astir: the Legacy, a 2016 history of the resort.