Even peering from the window of our small turboprop plane, it is clear we are a long way from the Alps. Rather than the pointed peaks and neatly farmed valleys that are the usual background to our ski tours, we glimpse empty, mesa-like plateaus, a frozen version of the American west, the starkly beautiful slopes ending in the slate grey of the Greenland Sea.

We are flying into Akureyri, Iceland’s second city (though it has fewer than 19,000 people), to begin a six-day tour of the Troll Peninsula, a wild, mountainous and sparsely inhabited lump of land jutting out to the north. Barely known internationally a decade ago, the peninsula has been put on the map by heli-skiing — the country’s first heli-ski operation set up here in 2009 and has been followed by two more. Now, though, ski tourers are beginning to be drawn here too, climbing the mountains under their own steam and using remote mountain huts as bases to explore the area’s dramatic topography. For some, it’s a chance to extend their winter — the latitude means the season here is only getting under way in March and continues until the start of June.

Having journeyed a few miles inland by car, we set off into a series of gently undulating hills, fixing skins to our skis to allow us to walk uphill. Across such mellow terrain, “skinning up” has an almost hypnotic effect, and we fall quickly into a natural rhythm.