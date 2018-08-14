I’ve got Bill Drummond on my mind as the vivid, hyper-green landscape fades through the clouds, rushing towards us as we descend. This is Scotland, and I’m touching down for the first time. It’s been a few months since I ploughed through John Higgs’ extraordinary book detailing the chaos Bill and Jimmy Cauty caused as the part-art-part-music phenomenon, The KLF, but, like an irrepressible sprite sensing adventure, all its odd accounts, its serendipities and synchronicities start tumbling forth. The pair’s journey was a web of bizarrely connected dots, and, as if evoking their untamed spirit, I sharpen my gaze and start scanning for surprise synchronisms of my own.

Why now? Well, perhaps it’s because I’m half Scottish, and Bill’s a Scot born in South Africa. Bill + Jimmy = William James. Same name as my dad. My Scottish dad. They’re contrived coincidences, yes, but as a proverbial son returning home, I’m in a heightened state, actively on the lookout for connections — to my heritage, my history, my… um… humanity. So why not, while on this rather lofty quest, allow myself a little latitude? I’m going to note every vaguely visual pun, every semblance of synergy, every randomly resonant incident that presents itself in the upcoming week.

And the first thing that I connect with is whisky. Duh. Obvs. It’s partly why I’m here, and overwhelming expected. But the massive, almost immersive advert for Glengoyne that envelops and ushers me into Glasgow Airport — no more than a few miles from where dad was born — sets the scene for an eye-opening exploration into just how Scottish whisky is, and how wonderfully well whisky manages to capture the Scottish spirit. It soon becomes apparent that, beyond its complex character, this remarkable drink is infused with a fair amount of biting humour, down-to-earth warmth and a large lashing of lawless lore.