I was failing miserably in my quest but it was fine, it was still early days and I had plenty of time to explore the Spanish world of gin. Right?

It had been 12 days since my last gin and tonic. It is my last night in Spain and I was freaking out. How could I salvage this story? There was no time to go up north to the notorious Bobby Gin bar and the nearby famous baroque bar was deemed by all as too creepy to drink at. As I once again cursed my insatiable thirst for vermouth and Spanish “not really sparkling wine”, I see it: A storefront that had caught my eye a few times in the last three days. This time, however, there are people drinking in it. I had foolishly thought it was a fancy independent beauty store (there are many of them), as it had glass bottles of potions with twigs in them in the window. But those potions were actually fancy flavorful liquor and my salvation had arrived.

Ma-ce-ra is an all in one brewery/bar that serves its very own hard tack that it makes in on site. The original idea started in Madrid three years ago but branched out for the first time to Barcelona three months prior. It is beautiful and every craft drinker’s dream. The entire wall behind the bar is a menagerie of colours, from the shining bottles of small batch rum to whisky and gin. A minimum of 10 different varieties of gin in fact, each label adorned with handwritten scrawls of dates and ingredients such as coriander, lime skin and jalapeños.