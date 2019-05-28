First there was Uber – the ride-hailing service that changed the taxi industry forever, allowing users to get from point A to point B with just a tap of the finger using the app. Then came UberEats, UberCopter, UberBoat, UberBike and, this month, Uber launched its foray into ocean submersibles with ScUber – the world’s first rideshare submarine.

On May 23, Uber announced its partnership with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef. The bucket-list destination off the coast of Queensland, Australia, is home to 1 500 species of fish, 3 000 individual reefs, 600 types of coral and 900 islands. It is the largest reef system and living organism on the planet – it’s no wonder it has become a world-famous destination with incredible experiences to be enjoyed.

Now, you have the opportunity to experience this extraordinary underwater world in all its unfiltered glory with ScUber. Users in Gladstone, Cairns, Palm Cove and Port Douglas can book an outing from now until June 18. It costs A$3 000 (roughly R30 300) and includes round-trip transfers, a helicopter ride to the launch point (Herron Island or Port Douglas) and an hour-long ride in the submarine for two passengers and the pilot, according to Robb Report.