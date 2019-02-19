Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates' Persian Gulf has gone on sale for the staggering price of $462m (about R6.4bn), making it the most expensive island in the world.

The private island is listed on Private Islands Inc. and comes complete with an airstrip, beach resorts, five-star hotels, nightclubs as well as leisure, retail and recreational activities.

The listing also mentions world-class education and health facilities located close to the city of Ras Al Khaimah, the northern-most emirate of the United Arab Emirates.