Israeli hotels often have a rather flashy, conspicuous side to them, and Pawson admitted to having to put his foot down to make sure the design remained restrained. “Some people think a wall is something to hang pictures on,” he says, when pushed for an example. When you walk around the hotel, you see that’s an argument he won. Perforated metal screens that recall Arab wood-carved mashrabiyas are all that adorn many of the walls. “Handled differently, I suppose it could all have been far more ornate,” Pawson says.

The hotel opened on August 20 and when I visited earlier this month, it was just starting to stretch its legs. Only about a dozen rooms were full, though checking out still took 20 minutes. A few friends joined me for dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Don Camillo, a sort of homage to the homey Italian eateries of mid-century New York. With an ambitious wine list and a bit of reputation as the hot new restaurant in town, the place buzzed on a humid Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Gill had taken me to look at the most spectacular part of the renovation, the chapel, with its striking powder-blue vaulted ceiling and stunning stained-glass windows. It had been through a complete desanctification — all the Christian icons have been brought down (and replaced with posters of famous film stars as priests), and the remains of a pastor were moved to the Vatican. Its marbled floors now show off three-legged Botolo chairs from Italian designer Cini Boeri, and a giant bar stands where the altar would normally be. Waitresses wear an outfit with a neck that resembles a nun’s habit but which ends above the knee.