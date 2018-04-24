Conrad Maldives Rangali island resort will debut the world’s first underwater bedroom later this year. The resort boasts the first successful underwater restaurant, Ithaa, and build a two-story overwater villa in Bora Bora last year.

The underwater villas will mark the completion of a $15-million investment, designed by MJ Murphy, a New Zealand-based aquarium technology firm. The undersea residence, named Muraka, meaning Coral in Dhivehi, will sit some five metres underwater burrowed between sand and coral in the Indian Ocean.