The Jeep is at a 45° angle, pulling us up the steep granite surfaces of Jawai, between Udaipur and Jodhpur. Our driver professionally handles the 4x4 vehicle around and over various obstacles, and, after some careful manoeuvring, we crest the slope, and a spectacular scene appears. Rays of sunrise are slanting over Jawai Bandh, on the plains below us. It’s a glorious panorama, with light reflecting in the water, and gigantic boulders washed with a rusty glow. Wild peacocks decorate the scene, and we spot a Great-Horned Owl asleep on a bare rock. This is wild, remote Rajasthan, where leopards roam freely in the hills.

We don’t linger, as we are searching for the renowned leopards that exist side by side with the local Rabari people on their remote sesame or wheat farmlands and around their Hindu and Jain temples. The leopards are respected by the Rabari community, and viewed as the guardians of these sacred hills. The Rabari men — clad in characteristic crimson turbans — tend their cattle and goats during the day. While herding them to shelters before nightfall along the dusty tracks, “Gau Dhuli” — the dust of the cows — refracts the slanting evening rays of the sun. The leopards sometimes hunt stray dogs, but, should livestock be taken, the herders may apply to a government compensation fund. During our game drive, we watch groups of Rabari women, clad in brightly coloured saris, as they carry threshing tools or bundles of cow fodder on their heads.