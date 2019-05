Ladakh is India’s most remote province, at the top of the Jammu Kashmir. It borders with Kashmir and China and is closed off each year from October to April — the snow makes it impenetrable. This lends an otherworldly feeling. People survive on subsistence farming, doing it the way they have for centuries — small holdings gather around the sacred aqua of the Indus river, and fields demarcated by flat stones are ploughed by yaks or djos, a combination of yak and cow.

The architecture is clearly Tibetan: roofs are flat, fluffed up by straw to keep the cold out, and finished with a flourish of carving on the corners. The yaks are moved inside in winter, providing salty butter for tea and flatbreads.

Deeply spiritual Ladakh is also home to some of the oldest Tibetan Buddhist monasteries. Prayers are still said every morning at the Thikse monastery, and around the capital, Leh, young monks can be seen wandering, clad in maroon, a baseball cap on head and smartphone in hand.

The Dalai Lama comes in summer, and I’m confused when we visit Shey Palace, home to the current king. There’s a venerated photo of the Lama, and when I ask how long he has been praying in the private chapel I’m surprised to be told 200 years. I then remember the theology of reincarnation.

Throughout the town and surrounding countryside, prayer wheels are turned morning, noon, and night. A 15km wall leading out of town towards Thikse is made of prayer stones: people laying a stone in prayer. This is living, integrated spirituality, and it’s incorporated into the race.

After the teams have come down Khardung La and ridden a further 50km before paddling 52km down the mythical Indus river, they transition back to bike and cycle a further 58km.

After a short, but very steep 9.5km trek, the teams transition once again to bike, before riding down a spectacular mountain pass with absolutely no light pollution.

Thereafter, it’s a forced stop and they spend the night (or morning, for some of the later teams) at the Sikh temple, the Gurudwara Pathar Sahib. Later, I find out that the Gurdwara was built in 1517 to commemorate the visit to the Ladakh region of Guru Nanak Dev, the founding guru of the Sikh faith. I wonder what some of the more devout think of the female team members stripping off (adventure racing rules state each team have at least one female team member and members are within 50m of each other at all times).

There’s no time for pondering as the final leg, a 38km orienteering trek, is undertaken before a transition at the King’s residence, Stok Palace, for one last cycle over the finish line. South Africa comes in first. They’re experienced and graceful winners the whole way. Their main point of difference is determination — on arrival in Leh they immediately hailed taxis, ignored army orders, and went past the check point up Khardung La, thereby speeding up acclimatisation.

Afterwards, team member Ruan van der Merwe said it was an experience he would never forget. “Doing a 2 000m downhill in the space of 45km is absolutely spectacular,” he says “Even while freezing!”

GETTING TO LADAKH

Air India offers daily return flights on the Delhi-Leh route: airindia.in. Stay at the Grand Dragon Hotel: thegranddragonladakh.com

ADVENTURE RACING WORLD SERIES