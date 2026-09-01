Oslo: Europe’s most liveable art city

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As I walk through Oslo, it quickly becomes apparent why this is Europe’s most liveable art city. This is not simply a city with excellent museums. Art spills into forests, climbs onto rooftops, hangs beside cafés, emerges unexpectedly along the waterfront and quietly accompanies everyday life. Here, architecture, landscape and culture don’t compete for attention — they work together.

Perhaps that’s why Oslo feels so refreshing. It has all the ingredients of a great European capital, yet without the crowds of Copenhagen or Stockholm. The city breathes. About 68% of Oslo is protected forest, parks and green space, while almost 95% of the municipality consists of forest and water.

The Oslofjord reaches deep into the city, making water as much a part of everyday life as its streets. People swim before work, picnic beside contemporary sculpture, cycle to floating saunas and disappear into forests within minutes of the city centre. With more than 40 islands connected by ordinary public ferries, a woodland walk or fjord swim can be as spontaneous as catching a bus. The Norwegian idea of friluftsliv — living well outdoors — isn’t a slogan here. It’s simply life.

Around Bjørvika and Tjuvholmen, contemporary architecture, sculpture and public life meet along the Oslofjord. Picture: (Oliver Cole/Unsplash)

The waterfront tells the story best. Where many cities would have filled prime real estate with private development, Oslo has given much of it back to its people. Around the Opera House, families scramble across the white marble roof, swimmers cool off beside the harbour and kayaks glide between the islands. Public ferries weave constantly across the fjord, making a swim, picnic or woodland walk feel as ordinary as catching a bus. The building itself feels less like a monument than an extension of the public realm.

Much of the city centre is designed to be explored on foot. Wide pavements, generous public squares and largely traffic-free waterfront promenades make wandering feel effortless. Rather than rushing between attractions, Oslo encourages you to slow down, and that is often when its best discoveries appear.

The MUNCH museum offers an extraordinary encounter with Edvard Munch alongside changing international exhibitions. Picture: (Einar Aslaksen)

Nearby, the striking MUNCH museum rises above Bjørvika. I begin at the top, where huge windows frame the city before working slowly down through Edvard Munch’s extraordinary paintings. During my visit, a superb Paula Rego exhibition provides an unexpected dialogue between two artists fascinated by psychology, emotion and the darker complexities of being human.

People swim from floating pontoons, paddleboards drift across the calm water and cafés spill onto the quayside. It is another reminder that in Oslo, culture and daily life are rarely separated

Just across the square, the National Museum proves equally rewarding. Rather than rushing through, I quickly learn to trust my instincts, wandering wherever something catches my eye. The furniture galleries are exceptional, tracing Scandinavian design from richly carved historic pieces to the clean lines of modernism. The fashion galleries reveal beautifully crafted garments alongside something I find unexpectedly fascinating: nineteenth-century artists travelling Europe making painstaking copies of great masterpieces. Long before colour photography, these exquisitely observed watercolours served as visual records and teaching tools back in Norway, allowing students to study paintings they might never otherwise see.

Oslo’s relationship with art extends far beyond its museums.

The National Museum traces Norway’s visual culture through art, design, architecture and fashion. Picture: (Borre Hostland)

The vast murals inside City Hall transform one of the country’s most important civic buildings into a public gallery. Every surface tells stories of Norway’s history, work, mythology and identity. Even the staircases and corridors become immersive works of art rather than simply places of transition.

Perhaps nowhere expresses Oslo’s generosity more clearly than its sculpture parks.

Most visitors head straight to Vigeland Park, and with good reason. More than 200 sculptures by Gustav Vigeland chart the entire cycle of human life, from infancy to old age. The park is remarkable not only for its scale but because it is the life’s work of a single sculptor.

High above the city, however, Ekebergparken offers an entirely different experience.

Ekebergparken combines woodland walks with contemporary sculpture. Picture: (Visit Oslo)

Rather than formal gardens, this is woodland where contemporary sculpture appears unexpectedly between the trees. I wander from work to work by Louise Bourgeois, Sarah Lucas, Damien Hirst, Roni Horn, Elmgreen & Dragset, Dan Graham and Thomas J Price before descending into one of James Turrell’s most extraordinary installations.

From outside there is almost nothing to suggest what lies beneath. A low faceted concrete form rises quietly from a shallow reflecting pool, its roof mirrored in the still water. Only later do I realise this is the artwork itself.

James Turrell’s Skyspace: The Color Beneath uses light, architecture and the changing sky to transform the experience of seeing. Picture: (Ekebergparken)

A narrow passage leads underground into Skyspace: The Color Beneath, a circular chamber where a single opening frames nothing more than the sky. Yet as precisely calibrated coloured light slowly shifts around the room, the sky itself seems to transform, becoming almost impossibly vivid and strangely solid. Rain falls through the open oculus. Snow drifts silently into the chamber during winter before disappearing through discreet drains hidden beneath the floor. Here the weather is not an interruption but an essential part of the artwork. Turrell isn’t illuminating architecture; he is using architecture to make us question the very act of seeing.

Nearby, the beautifully restored Ekebergrestauranten, designed by Lars Backer in 1929, occupies one of Oslo’s most spectacular sites. A masterpiece of early Functionalism, it was once considered one of Norway’s finest modern restaurants and today has been lovingly restored to its former elegance. Inside, contemporary art continues the conversation begun in the park, while its terraces frame sweeping views across the Opera House, the islands and the Oslofjord beyond. Sitting beside the windows over a generous plate of wonderfully fresh Norwegian prawns, it feels impossible to imagine a better place to pause.

Ekebergrestauranten combines 1920s Functionalist architecture, contemporary art and sweeping views across the Oslofjord. Picture: (De Historiske)

Back on the waterfront at Tjuvholmen, the Astrup Fearnley Museum continues the conversation between architecture and art. Renzo Piano’s elegant timber-and-glass building seems to float beside the fjord beneath its sweeping glass canopy, its curved forms echoing the movement of boats in the harbour. Outside, Antony Gormley’s Edge II projects horizontally from the building’s façade, the solitary figure appearing to defy gravity while quietly watching over the square below. Once again, the boundary between gallery and city quietly disappears.

Just beyond, people swim from floating pontoons, paddleboards drift across the calm water and cafés spill onto the quayside. It is another reminder that in Oslo, culture and daily life are rarely separated. The waterfront belongs to everyone.

Even Oslo’s magnificent Deichman Library feels less like a library than a civic living room. Filled with light, beautifully crafted spaces and people of every age reading, studying, working, meeting and simply spending time together, it perfectly reflects the city’s belief that good design should belong to everyone. It is free, welcoming and wonderfully democratic—a place where architecture quietly improves everyday life.

"The Couple" by renowned artist Louise Bourgeois on display in the Ekebergparken. Picture: (Linda Marveng)

Perhaps that’s what makes Oslo so memorable.

Nature isn’t somewhere you escape to, and art isn’t something reserved for museums. The two are woven so completely into everyday life that they become inseparable. Architecture isn’t simply admired; it’s inhabited. Public space belongs to everyone. Whether you’re climbing the Opera House roof, swimming in the fjord before breakfast, discovering a James Turrell hidden beneath a woodland pond or catching a ferry to an island for lunch, the city quietly encourages you to participate rather than simply observe.

It is this effortless integration of art, architecture, landscape and everyday life that stays with me long after I leave. Oslo doesn’t ask you to choose between culture and nature. It simply shows how richly the two can coexist.

Many cities display great art. Oslo simply lives with it.

Wanted