Reading the rocks at Bushmans Kloof

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Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat is not the kind of place you visit for the big five. Just over three hours from Cape Town, this expansive reserve in the Cederberg offers a gentler kind of safari — one built around dramatic sandstone landscapes, fynbos, quiet wildlife sightings, and terrain that feels untouched since the beginning of time.

What truly sets it apart is its concentration of San rock art — some paintings centuries old, others dating back thousands of years, spread across more than 130 recorded rock art sites. It’s one of South Africa’s most significant heritage destinations, and it’s precisely what differentiates the reserve from other safaris.

At its heart, Bushmans Kloof is a luxury lodge. Whitewashed Cape Dutch-style buildings with thatched roofs sit amid manicured lawns, indigenous gardens and several pools — it has a sense of country-estate calm that contrasts with the rugged sandstone terrain just beyond it. There’s a gym, a yoga room, a lounge and library, a restaurant, and a well-appointed spa, so guests can rest, head out into activities, or balance the two.

Whitewashed buildings, indigenous gardens and thatched roofs give the lodge a relaxed country-estate feel. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

Bushmans Kloof has just 16 rooms and suites alongside two private villas. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

Interiors in the lounges and dining areas lean into dark wood, timber floors, South African art and leather armchairs, with fireplaces and large windows framing the view. There are only 16 rooms (some are suites), each with a private patio, a luxurious bathroom and an outlook over the terrain. Aside from these, there are two private villas, including Koro Lodge that can sleep 10 and Cederberg House that sleeps four.

Most meals are taken at the Homestead, in a dining room that feels slightly old-school and refreshingly untrendy. Afternoon tea is a daily ritual on the patio, and the food and attention to guests are an important part of the experience. Meals are tasty and leisurely affairs, offering the kind of place where people strike up a conversation with someone at the next table (it’s a fairly low-key and intimate setting) or with a person they’ve been on a nature drive with.

The dedicated heritage centre in the main house lets guests browse artefacts and books on rock art and San culture before or after heading out into the reserve itself.

A delicious spread for sundowners at the Boma. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

Due to heavy early rains this year, the fynbos and wildflowers were already flourishing during our stay. We began our nature drives at a civilised hour of 8am (no crazy predawn drives) and again in the afternoon. Visiting outside peak season allowed us some flexibility with timing, and our guide Zenobia van Dyk (the head field guide), who boasts nearly 20 years at Bushmans Kloof, offered rich insights into the animals, birds, rock art and night sky throughout our stay. During the busier months, guests slot into allocated morning or afternoon drives.

On our drives we spotted zebra, ostriches, red hartebeest, springbok and a good number of bird species (there are said to be around 150 species here), plus a troop of baboons on the way out. There are also leopards on the reserve, but they are very rarely seen due to their solitary nature.

Guests can take guided nature walks (or head out on their own), canoe, mountain bike, or simply enjoy the silence and peacefulness of it all. We undertook the Dassie hike and, on another day, canoed out to a picnic lunch at the water’s edge. It was a gorgeous experience in a quiet space. The least peaceful element was the birds, who seemed fearless in their pursuit of the muffins and fruit offered as part of the beautiful spread that had been laid out for us, alongside chairs and blankets. There was also a little mouse that constantly tried to partake in the picnic, darting in from the outskirts.

A canoe trip across the reserve ends with a picnic beside the water, provided the local birds don’t get there first. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

A highlight was dinner at Kadoro, a restored shepherd’s hut just 20 minutes from the main lodge. The scenery turns more rugged en route, and the hut itself, with thick rustic walls, a crackling fireplace, and an abundance of candles lit throughout the room, feels like stepping into another century. You can almost imagine a family living in the space hundreds of years ago. But today the restaurant feels evocative and magical. Dinner was simple but memorable, including a braai followed by malva pudding.

With virtually no light pollution, the Cederberg is renowned for its clear night skies, so standing outside with Zenobia, we saw Venus, a shooting star, and no shortage of passing satellites (thank you, Elon).

On our visits to the rock art, we found out that only a handful are accessible enough for a proper visit, but Zenobia gave us enough insight that we could essentially read the rock art.

Paint itself can’t be carbon-dated, so researchers rely on indirect clues. Occasionally a flake of surviving charcoal or organic pigment nearby can be tested, but that only dates the fire, not the hand that held the brush. More often, dating relies on context: pottery fragments scattered near a site and the painting technique, as well as the colour.

Red ochre has survived on the Cederberg sandstone long after many of the other pigments disappeared. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

San painters worked with four main pigments — black, white, yellow and red. Red ochre, a fine-grained mineral, binds to rock far more durably than the others, which tend to sit on the surface and fade within centuries. That’s why so many painted animals appear headless or legless: those parts were rendered in the less durable pigments and simply weathered away over time. Intact white, yellow or black pigment is usually a sign of a more recent painting, likely to be less than 1,000 years old.

Many sites show two traditions side by side. Fine, detailed linework — precise enough to render individual features on an eland or elephant — is attributed to the San, hunter-gatherers without livestock. A rougher, finger-painted style is linked to the Khoikhoi, pastoralists who moved into the region about 2,000 years ago. Because they stayed longer in one place to tend their herds, the Khoikhoi also left behind pottery, and the shards found near some sites gave archaeologists another rough dating anchor.

Two broad theories attempt to explain the purpose of the art, and guides are careful to note both remain informed guesswork, since there’s no written record from the painters to confirm either. The first reads the art as documentary: a scene of elder-like figures in animal-skin cloaks, faces painted over, may record an initiation ceremony; another, showing women with digging sticks and bracelets alongside a leopard-like cat, might document a remembered encounter or narrow escape.

After a day exploring the reserve, guests return for leisurely sundowners at the Boma. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

The second theory is spiritual. San painters rarely depicted landscape features — mountains, the moon, stars — which suggests the imagery carried meaning beyond simple record-keeping. A painting of a hunter shooting an elephant with a small bow and arrow makes little literal sense as a hunting scene but reads more plausibly as an attempt to draw on the elephant’s symbolic power, perhaps on behalf of someone ill. This connects to the idea of trance dances: hybrid figures, part-human and part-animal, may represent shamans who were believed to take on an animal’s form during an altered state — images that look disjointed to an outsider but made sense in the logic of the trance itself.

Most sites require a scramble to reach, rewarding the effort with sweeping views that probably made them practical vantage points for the painters too, but at least two sites are accessible enough for visitors with limited mobility.

The pool at Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat boasts spectacular views of the Cederberg landscape. Picture: (Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Retreat)

Walking away from an overhang like this, one is reminded that these images were made by people responding to a specific landscape, season and set of beliefs we can only partially reconstruct, one faded red eland at a time.

The landscape itself is largely left alone, though animal numbers are actively managed so that vegetation isn’t overgrazed or trampled. Fishing is permitted on a catch-and-release basis only, protecting the endangered Clanwilliam yellowfish and Clanwilliam sawfin found in the reserve’s waters. Luckily, before it all begins to feel too rugged, you can head back to your comforting suite and decide whether to head out for high tea or take a nap.

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