24 hours in Woodstock: Art, design and creative energy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At work inside Clementina’s Woodstock studio, where clay passes through many hands before entering daily life. Picture:

Woodstock, Cape Town’s historic creative neighbourhood, is a place where street art, design studios, independent cafés and makers coexist among Victorian buildings and former industrial spaces.

It does not ask to be tidied into an itinerary. That may be why the neighbourhood always seems to pull me in when I am in Cape Town, whether for a quick coffee along Roodebloem Road or to catch up on e-mails at Stellski’s. Its artistic charge sits close to the surface, carried proudly by the people of this place.

Perhaps it’s the Joburger in me. My own front door opens onto Johannesburg’s older, harder-working heart, where beauty often arrives with grit still under its fingernails. I am drawn to texture I can feel, to walls that hold weather and buildings that remember what they once were.

On a recent trip to Cape Town, I gave myself 24 hours in Woodstock to follow that feeling more deliberately.

Where art, history and design collide

Woodstock’s street art turns ordinary walls into encounters, where colour, weather and the city’s creative pulse meet in public. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

I took the electric Volvo EX30 into the neighbourhood early, the navigation open but not dictating the day. Woodstock is well known for its street art, but that reputation can make the looking feel too easy, as if the walls are waiting in a fixed sequence.

They are not.

Walls change. Cars block views. A mural waits down a side road you nearly miss. This is where the Volvo’s compact ease became useful, letting me slip through side streets, double back when something caught my eye, and follow the neighbourhood’s visual clues rather than only its mapped ones.

Woodstock’s street art turns ordinary walls into encounters, where colour, weather and the city’s creative pulse meet in public. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

Around Woodstock Exchange, the city began to sharpen itself in paint. A giraffe rose from a wall, monumental and vulnerable. Elsewhere, figures danced, stared, bloomed. These were not artworks held safely apart from the suburb, but surfaces living in public, exposed to weather, exhaust fumes, parked cars, passing feet and whatever might happen to the building next.

Between murals, the architecture kept correcting any easy romance. A Victorian shopfront gave way to an Art Deco curve, then to brick, corrugation, old industrial volume and contemporary glass. Woodstock is not pretty in a simple way. It is handsome because it has not learnt to hide all the work.

The artist preserving Woodstock’s culture of making

In the Woodstock studio of Clementina van der Walt, one of South Africa’s most influential contemporary ceramic artists, high in Woodstock’s Tollgate Industrial Centre, the city’s noise gathered differently.

A leading South African studio potter, she has spent more than four decades lecturing, making, exhibiting and running a production studio, yet the room itself refused any grandness. Cups, plates, tiles and bowls made colour feel less decorative than necessary.

As Clementina and I sat together over coffee, she spoke about handmade objects as if they retain something of the person who made them. My mind drifted to thoughts of museum ceramics and the intimacy of looking at a pot centuries after the hand has gone.

Clementina van der Walt in her Woodstock studio, surrounded by the clay forms that carry her decades of colour, instinct and hand. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

Her work resisted the restrained palette once expected of South African studio ceramics. She pioneered with bright colour, pattern, township jazz, African textiles, the visual pulse of cities. After decades of making, she seems to begin with a life of looking.

She has worked in Woodstock for more than 15 years, drawn to its roughness. I understood that more clearly when she spoke of people drinking from her cups every day, and I looked down at the one in my own hand, warm with coffee, carrying the slight irregularity of something made rather than manufactured.

It struck me then that use is where handmade things complete themselves, not on the shelf but in the quiet predictability of someone’s daily life.

Designing for Cape Town

Inside Haldane Martin’s Woodstock showroom, earthy forms and generous seating turn outdoor living into something quietly sculptural. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

At Cape Town furniture designer Haldane Martin’s studio, in a restored steelworks factory, Woodstock’s industrial past took on cleaner lines. He has spent much of his career in Woodstock and Salt River, drawn by space, suppliers, highways and designers who compete, then trade advice.

His outdoor furniture feels sharply Cape Town: marine grade steel, aluminium, timber, fabrics made to survive salt and glare. His pieces carry Scandinavian clarity and African ease. The Songololo turns a millipede and a modular sofa into something local, generous and playful, while the outdoor pieces around him seemed built for Cape Town’s particular appetite for weather, conversation and salt air.

Luxury, in his hands, becomes less about display than about whether a thing can live outside, gather people and endure.

The hour of lamps at Hoi P’loy

Inside Hoi P’loy’s showroom, brass, glass and cable turn light into something precise, personal and quietly architectural. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

Woodstock seldom ends where maps say it does, so I followed the thread to Hoi P’loy, the bespoke lighting studio founded by Ploy Phiromnam and Guy van der Walt. The business began with filament bulbs in 2013, before the pair started making more of the pieces themselves, drawing brass, cable, glass and light into objects that feel both precise and personal. Eighty cable colours can make a light feel autobiographical.

There is a family line here too. Guy is Clementina’s son, and the brass stationery range, Nat & May, available at the Hoi P’loy showroom, takes its name from Ploy and Guy’s children. In a room shaped by light, these small objects offer a quieter pleasure, the feeling of the hand returning to something deliberate.

Where to stay

By late afternoon, the murals had changed with the light. The giraffe looked less like spectacle, more like witness. I drove slowly, letting the navigation fall silent when the road grew more interesting. If I lived in Cape Town, I suspect I would live here.

DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town, Upper Eastside, places Woodstock within easy reach, with Devil’s Peak rising beyond the neighbourhood. Picture: (Ryan Enslin)

That night I stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town, Upper Eastside, close enough to keep the day inside Woodstock’s orbit. The King Loft Suite gave the experience a sense of occasion without pulling me away from the neighbourhood.

Downstairs at Bistro31, I ended my day in conversation with executive chef Simon Kemp, who pointed me towards the calamari. He was right. It arrived coastal, unfussy and exactly suited to the appetite left by a day of looking.

Woodstock stayed with me because its charge never slipped out of reach. It remained there in the clay warmed by use, the brass catching light and the painted wall left open to the street. By the time I left, the neighbourhood had pressed itself against me through its makers, its surfaces and its unsettled energy. Never quite settled. Never entirely available to be consumed.

Wanted