The Karoo’s ultimate escape

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There is a particular mystique attached to the Karoo.

Perhaps it is the scale of the place. The immense silence. The startling beauty of mountains, sky and desert stretching beyond the horizon. Whatever the reason, people arrive here expecting perspective, stillness and perhaps a profound personal revelation around a firepit beneath the stars.

The script is familiar. Phones lose signal. Conversation becomes philosophical. Someone eventually says, “You realise how small we all are out here.”

And yet, sitting in the vast basin of the Tankwa Karoo at Tankwa River Lodge, watching the last light move slowly across a flat-topped mesa and a solitary pyramidal peak beside it, it becomes surprisingly easy to understand why people romanticise places like this.

Rain transforms the Tankwa Karoo, bringing colour to the desert landscape. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Part of that fascination lies in the landscape’s unpredictability. Rain is rare here, and when it arrives it feels almost theatrical. Long before the first drops reach the ground, the smell arrives. Somewhere beyond the escarpments, rain is already falling, carrying the scent of wet earth across the desert. Quiver trees sway against the horizon. In the distance, the sky burns gold beneath a curtain of rain.

And then, almost impossibly, the desert blooms.

Sometimes flowers wait years for the right conditions, enduring long periods without meaningful rain before suddenly transforming the landscape. Fields of nerine flowers erupt from the gravel like pink fireworks — delicate, fragrant and entirely unexpected in a place that can appear so stark.

Front and rear terraces encourage long, unhurried afternoons. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

The landscape itself feels ancient and strangely exposed. Flat-topped mesas rise from the valley floor, mountains glow copper, dusty rose and violet as the light changes, and enormous skies stretch seemingly without end. At first glance it can feel empty, but stay longer and the landscape begins revealing itself in fragments.

In the beginning the silence feels almost complete. Then, slowly, the desert begins revealing smaller sounds. Insects tap softly against the inside of chandelier shades. Outside, the dried fronds of an old palm tree shift against one another in the breeze, producing a faint rasping sound that carries surprisingly far in the still air.

And then there are the mongoose. According to Anita, the house manager, they occasionally appear around the lodge looking for food, pausing briefly to look up as though awaiting approval before continuing their investigation of the kitchen steps. Baboons, too, sometimes wander close to the house — a reminder that despite the apparent emptiness, the Tankwa Karoo is far from lifeless.

The longer you stay, the more life appears. Or perhaps more accurately, the more still you become.

Tankwa River Lodge blends historic architecture with modern comforts. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Tankwa River Lodge sits on Blaauwheuvel Farm, where an old Karoo homestead has been quietly restored into an exclusive-use private retreat that feels deeply personal rather than performative.

Owner Peter van Wyck spent years searching for land before finally finding this place. “I wasn’t really sure what I was looking for,” he tells me. “It was more of a feeling that I wanted.” Initially, he searched closer to Cape Town before recognising what was truly calling him. “It was remoteness and rugged beauty that I was drawn to.”

Part of that longing, he explains, came from childhood memories. His father was born in Namibia, and Peter spent time on a remote farm in the far north of the country. “The feeling of sitting around a campfire with the sounds and smells of nature was what I yearned for.”

Vintage pieces and Karoo textures create a warm, inviting interior. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Though no-one knows exactly when the Blaauwheuvel homestead was first built, records suggest it dates back at least to 1823, when the land shifted from permit to title deed.

When Peter arrived in 2005, however, the property was deeply neglected. “There was no electricity — not even a generator. No running water except for the outside loo. To heat water, we had to light the donkey.”

The original house had become what he describes as “a rabbit warren of interleading rooms” after decades of additions and alterations. Restoring it in one of South Africa’s harshest landscapes was logistically punishing. Every material had to travel huge distances into the semidesert. But emotionally, the decision happened instantly.

The lodge combines heritage details with contemporary comfort. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

“The moment I drove onto the land on a hot, dead-quiet, eerie day … it felt like I was walking down the middle of a dusty street in a Western movie before a gunfight.”

He bought it immediately.

Today, Tankwa River Lodge feels less like a lodge and more like a much-loved family hideaway accumulated over time. Sleeping up to 12 guests across six double bedrooms, the house is designed for gathering while still allowing space to disappear. Two of the bedrooms occupy separate buildings adjacent to the main house, making them ideal for couples seeking a little more privacy.

Bedrooms balance simplicity, comfort and a strong connection to the landscape. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Antique cupboards and shelves are stacked with collected treasures, vintage kitchenware and objects gathered over decades. Kilims and antique rugs soften the stone floors, while Nguni hides lie across simple screed surfaces. Life may appear to have stood still here, but comfort certainly has not. Despite its remoteness, the homestead has all the modern conveniences you might need without losing any of its character.

Meals are entirely up to you. Cook, braai, picnic by the river or eat beneath a sky so full of stars it scarcely seems real. And if the idea of shopping, cooking and washing up feels incompatible with desert contemplation, simply ask Anita, the farm manager, to prepare some wholesome Karoo fare. Menus can be arranged in advance, leaving you free to linger a little longer by the fire.

The lodge's accommodation is designed for both privacy and relaxation. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Front and rear terraces encourage the same unhurried rhythm. Mornings begin with coffee in the first light, while evenings drift into long conversations as the mountains darken and the stars emerge overhead.

What makes the Tankwa different from elsewhere in the Karoo, he believes, is its rawness. “It’s a completely different biome with many endemic plants. It’s undeveloped and still natural. This is mainly due to the unforgiving landscape.” That harshness is precisely what protects it. “One vehicle track off-road can remain visible for more than 20 years.”

Antique furnishings and collected objects give the lodge a lived-in character. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

Inside the homestead, comfort is deliberately understated. Thick stone walls soften the extremes outside. Fires burn late into the evening beneath reed ceilings while storms sweep dramatically across the basin beyond the windows.

Outside, freedom defines the experience. You can walk for hours, swim in summer, cycle dirt roads or simply sit in complete silence. There are no tightly programmed itineraries. Only space.

House manager Anita says first-time visitors often arrive slightly tense, asking practical questions about animals, safety and predators. But after a day or two, something shifts. “They relax,” she says. “They enjoy the silence and privacy.” She pauses before describing the place more simply. “It’s a place where peace finds you. You don’t have to search.”

Outdoor dining is a central part of life at Tankwa River Lodge. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

That line lingers long after she says it. Because increasingly, modern luxury asks very little of us. Friction disappears. Schedules soften. Comfort becomes seamless and hypercontrolled. The Tankwa offers something stranger. Not spectacle. Not performance. But exposure to silence, weather, darkness, distance and deep time itself.

It asks you to notice things modern life trains us to ignore: the smell of rain before it arrives, light moving across mountains, insects gathering around lamps after dark, and ancient quiver trees quietly preparing seeds for future generations. Peter describes the landscape simply: “It chooses you — not the other way around.”

By sunset, it becomes difficult to disagree.

The escarpments darken. Storm light turns the valley gold. Silence expands across the plains. Somewhere beyond the river, kudu move quietly through the reeds. Suddenly the modern world feels impossibly far away. Above, the stars emerge in astonishing numbers, uninterrupted by city lights or noise.

The firepit is a gathering place after sunset in the Tankwa Karoo. Picture: Henrique Wilding (Henrique Wilding)

When I ask Peter what the Tankwa feels like when everything goes quiet at night, his answer is immediate.

“Deep silence, isolation, home.”

After a few days, it is surprisingly difficult to argue. The silence becomes familiar. The immense space no longer feels empty but comforting. You find yourself slowing down to match the landscape. And somewhere between the stars, the mountains and the endless horizon, the Tankwa Karoo begins to feel strangely addictive.

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