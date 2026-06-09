Stillness meets splendour at Leeu Estates

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There’s a stillness that settles over you the moment you pass through the gates of Leeu Estates. The symmetry is flawless, the gardens immaculate, and the serenity almost palpable — as if you’ve found your way into a private retreat.

But make no mistake, this is a wine farm. From the vineyards to the tasting rooms to its position in the heart of Franschhoek, viticulture is in its DNA. There are no bus tours here, no casual drop-ins – and that restraint is intentional.

The view from the terrace at one of the rooms at Leeu Estates in Franschhoek. (Supplied)

The sensibility flows directly from its owner Analjit Singh, the Indian entrepreneur and billionaire who has made Franschhoek his home for several months each year. His vision for the estate is one of considered, unhurried luxury, the kind increasingly sought after on the global hospitality circuit, where discretion has become the ultimate amenity.

Spread across 78ha, the estate combines a working vineyard, boutique hotel, sculpture gardens, an Everard Read gallery satellite and the acclaimed restaurant La Petite Colombe. Interiors carry the warmth of an English manor; the gardens, with their clipped formality and long sightlines, hint at an Italian countryside.

Bronze sculptures by Angus Taylor and other prominent South African artists are woven through the grounds. (Supplied)

Formal landscaping is by Franchesca Watson, and bronze sculptures by Angus Taylor, among works by other prominent South African artists, are woven through the grounds. Indigenous fynbos, olive groves, manicured lawns and large-scale sculpture. It is soothing and quietly spectacular.

What sets Leeu apart from most winelands hotels is that it is the wine estate, not merely adjacent to one. Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines operates on-site, and its reputation is formidable — a five-time winner of Platters South African Winery of the Year, a distinction no other estate has matched, with distribution across more than 35 countries. The on-site wine studio serves as the tasting room; bookings are essential.

Chris Mullineux, Analjit Singe and Andrea Mullineux of Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines. (Supplied)

A quick tour takes in the restored 19th-century Cape Dutch major house set against the slopes of the Dassenberg mountains, the anchor of the estate. Six of the 17 guestrooms are housed here, with communal spaces including a lounge — expect a fireplace on colder days — an outdoor patio and a restaurant reserved exclusively for guests. A visit to the wine cellar reveals a more personal side of Singh: photographs of family alongside images of him with figures ranging from the Dalai Lama to Robert Redford.

The cottages are another matter — super spacious and elegant. Natural materials (stone, linen, leather, and timber) ground the interiors. Bathrooms are where the instinct for indulgence and some opulence takes over with heated marble floors, double basins, generous showers, and, in some, a Victorian freestanding bath. The minibar is well-stocked and complimentary.

A room at Leeu Estates. (Supplied)

La Petite Colombe is the estate’s culinary centrepiece and on a cold Monday evening, the restaurant is fully booked. Less formal than its Cape Town sister La Colombe — no starched tablecloths — the dishes are intricate but occasionally playful. Dinner is a memorable, delightful experience, and its reputation is justified as one of the city’s top multi-award-winning restaurants.

The Leeu Spa by Healing Earth offers another kind of refuge: generous resting areas, a warmed indoor dipping pool in soft turquoise and views across the gardens. A revamp is planned in the coming months.

The Leeu Manor House. (Supplied)

Breakfast is presented with flair in the manor — seasonal quiches, fresh pastries, homemade muffins — alongside a full cooked menu on request. We ate outside, in full view of the vistas. A short walk from the manor leads to a river lined with oaks. You’re also close enough to walk into the village to meander among cafes, galleries or restaurants.

With only 23 rooms and suites — 30 once the current expansion is complete — the staff-to-guest ratio is high, and it shows. Service is attentive but never intrusive.

A room at Leeu Estates. (Supplied)

There’s a particular freedom in being able to wander at almost any hour, especially in the early morning before the world life outside stirs.

Leeu Estates is ranked among Southern Africa’s top hotels by Conde Nast Traveller. For a moment, you might forget entirely which country you’re in — and possibly what day it is.

leeucollection.com/SA/leeu-estates