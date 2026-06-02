A different sort of safari

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I arrived at Samara Karoo Reserve expecting game drives, wildlife sightings and all the familiar rhythms that come with a safari. Those moments came.

But the real surprise was the landscape.

The beauty of the Karoo is immediate. What takes longer to understand is its quiet power. Vast valleys, distant escarpments and endless skies stretch in every direction, while wind moves constantly through grasses, trees and dry riverbeds. What makes Samara particularly unusual is the sheer diversity of topographies contained within one reserve. Mountain-top grasslands — almost like a miniature Serengeti suspended in the sky — give way to dense spekboom valleys, winding river systems and vast open plains framed by distant purple peaks.

An outdoor dinner under the Karoo sky at Samara Karoo Reserve. (MAIKE MCNEILL)

The scenery feels cinematic, but it is the smaller details that begin to hold your attention.

A winding mark in the dust reveals the lazy drag of an elephant’s trunk. An antlion drifts slowly past our vehicle — one of the so-called Little Five. An iridescent starling flashes emerald in the light.

One morning, sitting quietly in my suite overlooking a waterhole, I’m distracted by a sudden burst of frantic noise from a small island of reeds. I reach for my binoculars. Tiny flashes of brilliant red zig-zag between reeds and shoreline — Southern Red Bishops.

A game drive on the plains at Samara Karoo Reserve. (Supplied)

The males hover back and forth at astonishing speed, building multiple intricate nests suspended from single reeds, while females choose not the brightest bird but the best nest. It feels like a tiny architectural competition unfolding in the water.

That fascination with quieter details feels deeply connected to Samara’s wider philosophy.

Founded by Sarah Tompkins and her late husband Mark more than two decades ago, the reserve began as an ambitious restoration project after years of overgrazing had left sections of land degraded.

The boma at Karoo Lodge, Samara Karoo Reserve. (Supplied)

“It was breathtakingly beautiful, but fragile and overgrazed,” Sarah tells me. “Restoration here is about removing that pressure and allowing time to do its work.”

That patience feels embedded in everything here. Even the design avoids unnecessary spectacle.

The Karoo Suite at Samara Karoo Lodge. (Maike McNeill)

The Karoo Lodge feels contemporary, calm and deeply restorative rather than performatively “safari”. My suite overlooked a waterhole where elephants often arrive to drink, with mountains rising beyond. A freestanding bath sits directly in front of the window, framing the landscape. The pool, bordered by hand-cut stone, dry-stone walls and olive trees, makes the outdoor area feel more like a Mediterranean villa than a traditional safari lodge. There are no hovering waiters with cocktails, no sense of forced glamour — just space to swim, read, sleep and stare at the landscape.

Guests watching elephants drink at the waterhole outside the Karoo Lodge, Samara Karoo Reserve. (Supplied)

One morning I woke convinced heavy rain was falling on the corrugated roof above me.

It wasn’t rain.

It was a monkey urinating on the roof.

Only in the Karoo.

Then there is Plains Camp — perhaps Samara’s most extraordinary offering and a place I am already planning to return to. Reached by winding mountain roads through vast spekboom forests, the route climbs to extraordinary views across the Sneeuberg Mountains before dropping into something far wilder. There is no WiFi, no electricity and no fences — just canvas tents, bucket showers, wildlife moving freely around camp and vast skies full of stars. It feels thrillingly raw.

A deck and plunge pool at Plains Camp, Samara Karoo Reserve. (Supplied)

Of course, there were extraordinary wildlife encounters.

Walking on foot towards a mother cheetah and her four cubs was one of the most moving wildlife experiences I’ve had anywhere. Yet even that moment felt inseparable from the landscape around it.

As Samara’s head guide, Roelof Wiesner, puts it: “A cheetah is always nice to see, but take in the backdrop and the mountains behind the cheetah and you will have the most spectacular sighting.” He is right.

Guests tracking a cheetah on foot at Samara Karoo Reserve, Eastern Cape. (Supplied)

Samara’s conservation story is perhaps best embodied by Sibella — the first wild cheetah returned to the Great Karoo in 130 years.

Brutally attacked by hunting dogs before being rescued and rehabilitated, she arrived at Samara in 2003 with an uncertain future. She went on to raise 19 cubs across four litters and became one of the reserve’s greatest conservation success stories.

Standing on foot watching the mother cheetah move quietly between her own four cubs, that history suddenly felt very present.

Karoo Lodge at Samara Karoo Reserve. (MAIKE MCNEILL)

The Karoo recalibrates your attention.

It reminds you that luxury does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it looks like silence, space, wind moving through trees, a bath with a mountain view, or a tiny red bird weaving furiously in the reeds.

When I ask Sarah what landscapes such as the Karoo ask of people, her answer feels quietly perfect. “They ask people to slow down.”

She’s right.

An overnight star bed experience at Samara Karoo Reserve, Eastern Cape. (Supplied)

That may be the real luxury here. Not excess. Not spectacle. But time.

Time to notice.

Time to be still.

Time to understand why the Karoo stays with you long after you leave.

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