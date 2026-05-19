Holding the light at Seal Point

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At the far edge of Cape St Francis, Seal Point Lighthouse offers something rare: the chance to sleep inside a working piece of architecture built for one singular purpose — to hold light against darkness and save lives.

You don’t arrive here so much as you taper off into it. The road thins, the wind sharpens, the landscape empties out and then the lighthouse appears, a clean white line against an unsettled sky, standing at the very end of the land.

Rocks. Beach. Waves crashing and lashing below. The constant sound of the sea. At the centre of it all, Seal Point Lighthouse stands tall.

Lighthouses are, perhaps, the purest form of architecture. Built not for beauty or expression but for one clear, unwavering reason: to save lives.

Seal Light House (Supplied)

Completed in 1878 by lighthouse engineer William Pointon, the structure is almost entirely dictated by function. A tapered white tower engineered for visibility, attached to the keeper’s quarters below as part of a single working system. And yet, they are beautiful.

Their proportions, their presence, the way they hold themselves against the elements… there is something deeply pleasing in their form. I’ve always been drawn to them, without quite knowing why. An accidental pharologist, perhaps, someone quietly fascinated by these structures that stand apart, doing their work without spectacle.

At the base of the lighthouse, the East and West Wings sit to either side. We’re staying in the East Wing, the original lighthouse keeper’s accommodation, while the West Wing once housed the administrative offices.

Seal Light House's East Wing (Caroline J Photography)

Once inside, we can’t believe the size of the East Wing… it’s sprawling. Exposed beams add to its cavernous feel. One room deep, it continues through to a doorway at the base of the tower.

In the kitchen, we find freshly baked bread and butter, and a handwritten note inviting us to be temporary keepers. A simple welcome that quietly shifts your role from guest to something more — and an invitation for sundowners at “the top”.

Inside, the architecture is direct and purposeful. Thick walls, minimal openings, every element shaped by exposure to wind, salt and time. Its stark, almost graphic white form feels less designed than inevitable, a shape arrived at through necessity rather than style.

Seal Light House's West wing (S. Coffrey)

It feels quietly restored rather than redesigned, with raw, untouched walls, stripped-back doors, deep-set windows and worn timber sitting alongside a few mid-century pieces, the light doing most of the work.

But it’s time to get to the top and we can’t wait any longer. After a steep climb, the lantern room opens, less a room than an instrument, designed entirely to house and project light. It’s urgent. Functional and absolute — built first and foremost to save lives.

The view from the top of Seal Light House (Supplied)

At its centre, the Fresnel lens turns with quiet, unwavering precision. It’s an extraordinary piece of engineering, but also something far more visceral when you stand within it. The glass is faceted, layered and impossibly intricate, and as it moves it fractures the light into shifting, geometric patterns that travel across the walls, the floor and across you.

Step out onto the narrow balcony, and the full force of it hits you. The wind is stronger here, pulling at you, wrapping around the structure. Below, the waves crash relentlessly against the rocks and it’s completely exhilarating.

Nevermind Restaurant next to Seal Lighthouse (Caroline J Photography)

Just a few steps away from the lighthouse is Nevermind Restaurant, where chef Wesley Randles (formerly of The Shortmarket Club) brings an entirely different rhythm with open-fire cooking. Simple and well executed.

Lunch leans towards the sea with crisp chokka, oysters or whatever has come in that day, while dinner feels slightly more composed. A plate of tempura prawns arrives still carrying the heat of the fire; tuna tataki cut cleanly, lifted with salsa negra.

Even breakfast has its own character. A bacon and egg roll with hot smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar and tomato sauce in a soft brioche bun, eaten with the sea just beyond, feels unexpectedly perfect.

Oysters from Nevermind Restaurant (S. Coffrey)

And then it’s time for sundowners. When we arrive, we find a bucket of ice, a bottle of bubbles, and their famed potato bread: 24-hour aged dough topped with shaved lemon, served with whipped tahini, chimichurri and sumac.

But this isn’t a golden-hour moment. Cloud has rolled in. There’s no moonlight. The wind is howling, the sea below restless and dark and it’s in these conditions that everything sharpens.

The beam cuts through it all in its steady five-second rhythm, reaching out across the water, while inside the lantern the light fractures and shifts. It’s hypnotic, surreal and more intense than you expect. It’s poetic to think that someone will see that light and never know you were standing inside it.

sealpointlighthouse.com