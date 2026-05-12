Rewriting Hong Kong

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The entrance to the Swim Club, with Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline beyond.

From the kinetic energy of Tsim Sha Tsui to the rooftop Swim Club 50 floors above Victoria Harbour, Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui reframes the city, one scene at a time.

Hong Kong rarely pauses. Ferries cut across Victoria Harbour, orange-sailed junks glide between mirrored skyscrapers, and container ships move steadily through one of the busiest shipping lanes on earth. Behind the skyline rises Victoria Peak, and every night the harbour becomes a theatre as the Symphony of Lights flickers across the towers. It is a city built on motion.

For South Africans, the relationship to water feels strangely familiar. Like Cape Town, where the city gathers between mountain and ocean, Hong Kong is shaped by its harbour. Ferries, working ships and pleasure craft share the same waterway, the skyline rising dramatically beyond it. Both cities live with the sea as part of daily life, but the difference is that Hong Kong stacks its drama vertically.

The Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

Nowhere concentrates that energy more intensely than Tsim Sha Tsui. The district hums with a kind of kinetic momentum: neon reflections on wet pavement; ferries docking along the harbourfront; crowds moving between shopping arcades, restaurants, and waterfront promenades. It is also where the city reveals its most spectacular skyline views: the full sweep of Victoria Harbour, with Victoria Peak rising behind the towers.

Right in the middle of it all sits Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, a hotel that somehow manages to step outside the city’s noise while remaining deeply connected to it. It is a rare place where Hong Kong’s energy feels both amplified and edited. Lively when you want it to be, intimate and calming when you don’t.

Arrival: Leaving the street behind

The Living Room on the arrival floor of Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, where the city falls away and the harbour appears beyond the glass. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong)

There is no traditional ground floor lobby. Instead, guests step into a lift the designers describe as a kind of “time machine”. Within seconds, it lifts you out of the density of the street and delivers you to the hotel’s true arrival floor on level 15.

The transformation is immediate. The lift doors open and the city falls away. Light floods the space and the harbour appears beyond the glass. The atmosphere shifts from compression to calm.

The interior of Birdsong, the social heart of Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

To the right sits Birdsong, the hotel’s social heartbeat — part restaurant, part bar, part gathering place. To the left, the Living Room unfolds like a cultural salon, with books, photography and artefacts layered with an almost residential sensibility. Reception is at the back, deliberately understated. It’s less a lobby than a stage set, a subtle piece of choreography where architecture is used not only to house guests but also to shift their pace.

In the early evening, the space takes on another rhythm during Kimpton’s signature Social Hour, a tradition that dates back to the brand’s earliest hotels in the US. Wine is poured, small bites begin circulating, and guests gather almost instinctively. During my stay, people lingered, with conversations starting between strangers, glasses refilled, and delicious morsels passed around the room. It felt less like a hotel ritual and more like the kind of spontaneous gathering that good design encourages.

Art and design details at Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, part of the hotel's curated cultural narrative. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

The project began with global hospitality design studio Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), which shaped the hotel’s masterplan and guestrooms. Later, Hong Kong-based via., an architecture and interior-design practice, refined the public spaces and curated the artistic narrative through to completion. The idea that links the two studios is what they call the “Culture of Time”.

“We see the hotel as a tapestry of moments,” Frank Leung of via. explains. “A series of vignettes.”

A hotel rooted in Hong Kong

A sunken marble plunge bath overlooking Victoria Harbour in a premium room at Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

That cinematic thinking carries through the hotel’s art programme. Works by Chow Yun-fat — the legendary Hong Kong actor who, in his parallel life as a street photographer, captures everyday moments across the city — appear alongside pieces by production designer and photographer Man Lim Chung. Actor and multidisciplinary artist Karena Lam completes the trio, with a practice spanning ceramics, photography and exhibitions that explore form and material. Together, the collection roots the hotel within Hong Kong’s cultural landscape rather than simply decorating it.

The building itself carries another layer of history. The lower floors are home to the historical Mariners’ Club. Subtle nautical references ripple through the interiors — a quiet acknowledgement of the site’s maritime past.

Then comes the hotel’s boldest move. Every guest room faces Victoria Harbour.

A night view over Victoria Harbour from the Kimpton Harbour Suite. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

In a city where views are often partial, angled or fleeting, that decision feels radical. Here, the harbour isn’t something glimpsed between towers, but a constant backdrop to the room itself.

Inside, HBA dissolves the boundary between bedroom and bathroom. The bath is not tucked away but becomes part of the space’s architecture. Freestanding bathtubs sit directly beside the windows, framing the skyline beyond. In other rooms, sunken marble baths are carved into the window line itself, turning the harbour into part of the bathing ritual.

“It was always the vision,” says HBA partner Mathew Lui, “to blur that boundary and allow guests to sit in the bath while looking straight out to the harbour.”

Dining in the city’s orbit

Hillside Restaurant's open kitchen, Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui. ( Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

Dining flows naturally through the hotel’s social rhythm. Birdsong anchors the arrival floor, shifting easily from breakfast through evening cocktails, while Hillside Restaurant adds another layer to the culinary offerings. Next door — though not technically part of the hotel — is Jija, chef Vicky Lau’s love letter to Yunnan cuisine. Lau is the force behind Hong Kong’s two-Michelin-starred Tate Dining Room and the one-star Mora, making Jija an immediate draw for culinary insiders.

For guests seeking something more active, the hotel is also home to Hong Kong’s only official hyrox training gym, the global fitness-race format that combines endurance running with functional strength training. Wellness will soon extend further with the opening of an Angsana Spa.

The finale: Swim Club

The bar at Swim Club, Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui's rooftop destination. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

The final reveal comes 50 floors above Victoria Harbour.

The Swim Club by Steve Leung Design Group (SLD) is already making waves as the city’s most coveted social destination. In a city saturated with bars, from hidden speakeasies to sky-high lounges, Leung believes Swim Club offers something genuinely different. It is less a pool deck than a rooftop playground, a place where the skyline becomes the backdrop to a 1950s-style southern Californian pool club: loungers in the sun, playful cocktails, and music drifting across the terrace.

The Swim Club at Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, 50 floors above Victoria Harbour. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong)

“There’s something magical about discovering hidden spaces,” says Heidi Chan, design director at SLD Chan. “That element of surprise creates lasting memories.” Behind an unassuming vending machine is High Dive, an eight-seat speakeasy where rare spirits and precision cocktails are served in Baccarat crystal. Small. Luxurious. Slightly surreal.

The main dining area at the Swim Club in Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui. (Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong )

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui doesn’t reveal itself all at once. It unfolds in sequences — street, lift, Living Room, harbour, skyline — until the city finally opens out beneath you.

A hotel that rewrites Hong Kong one scene at a time.

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From the May issue of Wanted, 2026