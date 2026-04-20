Explore Joburg: one dynamic city, four distinct stays

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Radisson Hotel Group’s City Breaks deal is your invitation to the City of Gold, with 20% off flexible room rates at participating properties when you book stays of two nights or more.

Johannesburg doesn’t do quiet. It is a city of perpetual motion, deals closing in Sandton boardrooms, artists pushing boundaries in Rosebank galleries, and history waiting to be reckoned with at Constitution Hill. To visit is to be swept up in it.

The question is where you land at the end of the day, and Radisson Hotel Group has answered it four times over, across four of the city’s most compelling addresses.

Each property offers something distinct, but the thread running through all of them is the same: a considered balance between the city’s relentless energy and the kind of rest that actually restores you.

Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton

In Sandton, the city’s commercial heartbeat, the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton makes a strong case for staying central.

The Gautrain station is within walking distance, connecting guests effortlessly to OR Tambo International Airport and the wider city. Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square and the Sandton Convention Centre are all within easy reach.

The View Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton. (Radisson Hotel Group)

After the day’s work is done, the hotel’s The View Spa delivers genuine relief: a heated Roman bath overlooking the Sandton skyline, Vichy showers with heat, ice, steam and chromotherapy, and a sauna and steam room stocked with self-application scrubs and body masks.

The outdoor pool on the eighth floor sundeck is the place to decompress as the city glitters below.

Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

A short distance away, the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton, offers another lens on the same neighbourhood. Also, Gautrain-connected and moments from the best of Sandton’s retail and dining, this property is designed for guests who like to keep moving.

The gym looks out over the Sandton skyline, a view that has a way of making the treadmill feel less like an obligation.

Delta Park, one of Johannesburg’s largest green spaces, is a short drive away for those who prefer their exercise outdoors, and Hartbeespoort Dam offers a scenic half-day escape into the Magaliesberg mountains when the city calls for a brief counterpoint.

Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank

In Rosebank, the conversation shifts entirely. The Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank is a hotel with a distinct personality: bold design, bespoke artwork, a rooftop pool with panoramic city views and a spirit that leans firmly into Johannesburg’s creative energy.

The Mall of Rosebank and the Rosebank Art and Craft Market are steps away. The Everard Read Gallery, Africa’s oldest commercial art gallery, is less than 1km from the front door, and the Goodman Gallery is not far behind.

Radisson RED Johannesburg Rosebank’s trendy on-site restaurant, OUI Bar & KTCHN. (Radisson Hotel Group)

For those who want to venture further, Constitution Hill and the Human Rights Precinct offer a profound afternoon, and the Orlando Towers in Soweto present a rather more visceral option: a 100m bungee jump off one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The hotel’s well-equipped fitness centre, with cardio, weights and floor exercise equipment, ensures that however the day unfolds, there is always a way to reset.

Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport

Then there is Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport, a property that earns its place on this list not despite its airport location but because of what it offers within it.

The Mangwanani Boutique Spa and Wellness Centre is the centrepiece: a full-service sanctuary with VIP couples’ suites, private whirlpool, a Himalayan salt room that is the largest in SA, chiropractor services, a hair salon and a champagne bar for poolside sipping between treatments. A 24-hour fitness centre and heated indoor pool complete the picture.

The Mangwanani Boutique Spa and Wellness Centre at Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo Airport. (Radisson Hotel Group)

Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate is minutes away, and the galleries, restaurants and shopping of greater Johannesburg are well within reach.

Four hotels, one city, and a single invitation: to arrive, to explore and to switch off in whatever way suits you best.

Your Johannesburg break waits: book now and save

Book two or more nights at any participating Radisson Hotel Group property in Johannesburg and receive 20% off flexible room rates, room-only or with breakfast included.

Valid through September 30 2026 on bookings made via radissonhotels.com. Terms and conditions apply.

This City Breaks deal extends across the continent, with participating properties in:

Nairobi: Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Arboretum, Radisson Blu Hotel Upper Hill and Park Inn by Radisson Westlands.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Arboretum, Radisson Blu Hotel Upper Hill and Park Inn by Radisson Westlands. Lagos: Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Victoria Island.

Radisson Blu Lagos Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Victoria Island. Kigali: Park Inn by Radisson Kigali.

This article was sponsored by the Radisson Hotel Group.