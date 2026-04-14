The Cole by Kove Collection lights up Sea Point

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There’s a particular modern fantasy that luxury hotels are increasingly obliged to perform: effortlessness. These days, guests are looking for more than just comfort — that’s a given. They want the illusion that everything, from the architecture to the aperitif, has arranged itself just so, as if with no care at all, for your benefit. The Cole by Kove Collection trades heavily in this fiction, and like all well-executed fictions, it works precisely because you can see the machinery humming beneath it.

The Cole by Kove Collection exterior. (Supplied)

Set in Sea Point — that long, restless ribbon of Atlantic-facing real estate where Cape Town’s contradictions are most visible — The Cole occupies a sweet spot between exposure and insulation. Step outside and you’re immediately in the churn: joggers on the promenade, traffic offences just waiting to happen, the low hum of a neighbourhood that’s simultaneously degrading and gentrifying. Step inside, and the volume drops. Not silence, exactly, but a curated quiet — more a negotiation with, rather than an escape from, the city.

Muted neutrals, warm timber and rounded forms define the calm, contemporary interiors at The Cole. (Supplied)

The hotel itself stands out with its wavy façade, whether in greige or taupe or ecru, whichever name best suits the trendy fascination with stone-coloured neutrals. Where older luxury leaned on opulence and extravagance: chandeliers, marble, red velvet, The Cole prefers to mutter rather than shout. Curved lines soften the structure; pale woods and beige tones suggest calm without spilling over into blandness. The brief to the designers appears to have been to follow an aesthetic of understatement, and as designers know, minimalism is not minimal in effort.

A sea-facing room at The Cole by Kove Collection. (Supplied)

Rooms are designed with the now-standard promise of sanctuary. Balconies frame either ocean or mountain, depending on your preference. Interiors are spacious without being indulgent, equipped with the expected suite of modern comforts that have become so ubiquitous as to feel invisible — until they’re absent. But nothing is extraneous, everything functions, which in itself is a form of luxury.

But The Cole isn’t content to be merely a place to sleep. Increasingly, hotels are expected to perform as ecosystems — self-contained worlds where you can eat, drink, exercise, recover, and, if you’re so inclined, be seen doing it all with a great backdrop on Instagram.

On the rooftop, the Figo restaurant delivers an uninterrupted view of the Atlantic paired with a menu that covers all bases. Mediterranean-inflected, lightly Italian in accent, the food is calibrated rather than ambitious — pasta, seafood, fire-grilled meats — dishes that flatter the setting. My daughter had the slow-roasted lamb shank and mash which she proclaimed was one of the best meat dishes she’d ever eaten. Equally delicious was my choice, the white tiger prawn tagliatelle with chilli, white wine, garlic and prawn bisque.

Below, the Script Lobby Bar offers a more controlled environment — cocktails that signal craft without descending into mixological pretence, a space that encourages lingering — and rewards it. The progression from bar to rooftop restaurant to sea-facing room is part of a choreographed experience, each with a different view of the Atlantic lifestyle pulsating just outside the hotel’s doors.

Cocktails are available at the Script Lobby Bar. (Supplied)

Wellness is also part of the script. The spa with prerequisite sauna and cold plunge fulfils the current obsession with optimisation — even relaxation must be structured, measurable, and productive. There is a gym and a rooftop pool that invites the peculiar combination of exercise and exhibition that defines Sea Point humans.

And this is where The Cole comes into its own — not as a hotel, but as a reflection of the culture it inhabits. Cape Town has always traded on its natural assets: the mountain, the sea, the light — why wouldn’t it? Properties like The Cole reframe those assets within a global lifestyle language. In this paradigm, the city (and its beautiful places) is a backdrop — curated, designed, polished — and ready to be photographed.

The Cole sits just a short walk from the Sea Point Promenade and Saunders Rock tidal pool. (Supplied)

I can’t deny the pleasure of experiencing the careful craft that’s gone into making The Cole’s spaces so eminently photogenic. To sit on a balcony while the Atlantic performs its variations in light, cocktail in hand and waiting for my dinner date to get ready, is a rare moment out of time, when nothing else matters but the sparkle before sunset. The hotel facilitates these moments with skill. Service is attentive — but not intrusive. Staff understand their role in maintaining the illusion: the concierge even asked if my daughter and I were sisters — and seemed to mean it. I wasn’t sure which had buoyed my mood to the extent that I floated out of there; his comment, my excellent facial, the fabulous night’s sleep, or all three.

The Cole doesn’t offer drama, it’s too composed, too subtle for that. It does, however, give you the feeling that every element, from design to dining to service, to facial and cocktail has been considered and aligned.

This article was first published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.