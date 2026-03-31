A wild (and pawsome) itinerary: Pet-related travel

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Pigcasso pictured outside the Pigcasso Barn Loft at Farm Sanctuary SA in Franschhoek. The loft is available as a unique accommodation option.

South Africa

Farm Sanctuary SA, Franschhoek

Baanksy with his painting 'Love Tree' at Farm Sanctuary SA. The sheep was stolen from the farm last month and there is a reward offered for his safe return. (Supplied)

In the Franschhoek Valley, this is a home for rescued farm animals and an operation aimed at raising awareness about the devastating effects of factory farming on animal welfare. In its idyllic setting, visitors can do wine-tastings, dine at the vegan cafe and spend a few nights in charming accommodation, including the Extraordinary Barn Loft and The Cube House.

Its major claim to fame, however, is its having nurtured the talents of “the world’s most accomplished animal artist”, Pigcasso, the painting pig, whose apparent penchant for paintbrushes led founder Joanne Lefson to train her to create colourful artworks.

Rescued from an industrialised pig farm, Pigcasso made masterpieces that have been displayed across the globe, with one used in a limited-edition Swatch design. She also nabbed a Guinness world record after her painting titled Wild and Free fetched £20,276 (now R487,596), the “most expensive painting ever created by an animal”.

Pigcasso died in March 2024, but not before passing on the mantle to her friend, a sheep named Baanksy, who took to the canvas herself after watching Pigcasso paint. Bizarrely, Baanksy was “sheep-napped” from the farm in February and the sanctuary is offering a R1.2m reward for his safe return. See baanksy.org for more on Baanksy.

Farm Sanctuary is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Admission is free and no bookings are required.

farmsanctuarysa.org

The Alpaca Loom, Paarl

Get up close and personal with domesticated South American camelids at the Alpaca Loom in Paarl. (Supplied)

The farm has been breeding the South American domesticated camelid, closely related to the llama, since 2004 and has a herd numbering in the 300s. They are mostly bred for their wool, but, according to its website, they are also sold as pets and “therapy animals”.

Every day except Christmas, visitors can interact with them at the petting zoo (there is feed for sale), take a barn tour to meet the core breeding herd, see the babies and sign up to lead one on a walk.

There is also a coffee shop and a retail shop where visitors can stock up on alpaca products and merch. At the petting zoo, besides the alpacas, there are also llamas, dromedaries, donkeys, goats sheep and a pony.

alpacas.co.za

Eseltjiesrus Donkey Sanctuary, McGregor

Eseltjiesrus Donkey Sanctuary in McGregor is a refuge for donkeys that have endured neglect or abandonment. (Supplied)

Visitors are welcome at this refuge for donkeys that have endured neglect or abandonment to connect with the gentle creatures, hear their heartwarming stories and enjoy the serene atmosphere. The sanctuary also offers an adoption programme, through which members of the public can support a donkey for a year. You get to choose your donkey and decide how much you’d like to contribute towards its care. As a token of gratitude, you’ll receive a picture, a certificate and, of course, the opportunity to visit your braying buddy as often as you wish. Open from Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, the sanctuary also has a coffee shop.

donkeysanctuary.co.za

Museum of Dogs, Cape Town

This quirky spot explores the bond between humans and their canine companions through exhibits, memorabilia and artwork. Current exhibitions include the history of dogs in South Africa, the influence of dogs in culture, 40 personal stories on how dogs have influenced our lives, a photography exhibition by DJ Shelwell, a ceramic exhibition by Tania Babb and an exhibition on dogs of the White House.

To make the experience even more personal, the museum invites visitors to contribute their own dog stories to its memory book. Selected stories are featured in the museum’s displays, which are regularly updated. There is also a coffee shop and a gift shop.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday. R100 for humans, free for dogs.

museumofdogs.co

Tsitsikamma Wolf Sanctuary

The Tsitsikamma Wolf Sanctuary is home to 24 rescued wolves. (Nicole Solda / Supplied)

In Witelsbos, Eastern Cape, this is the country’s oldest wolf sanctuary. Established in 2001, it provides a haven for 24 rescued and surrendered wolves and high-content wolf dogs who come from the exotic pet trade or have been rescued from unsuitable environments.

Sanctuary manager Robin McDonald is at pains to point out that, though the animals are all descended from captive-bred wolves, they are not appropriate pets and the sanctuary’s existence is due to the problem of people adopting them, only to surrender or abandon them later when they realise how challenging they can be. The sanctuary does not breed wolves, but aims to educate the public on wolf appreciation and about the pitfalls of thinking they can be kept as pets.

The forest sanctuary features spacious enclosures designed to mimic the wolves’ natural habitats, allowing them to roam freely and form packs. Visitors can see them from a distance — there’s no physical interaction with the animals — and learn more about them on guided tours (R350 per person). For a more immersive experience, there is accommodation available in rustic wood cabins and a tepee where visitors can sit and listen to the wolves’ howls.

Witelsbos is about 11km from Storms River, and about 80km from Plettenberg Bay.

wolfsa.org.za

Around the world

Turkey (for cats)

Istanbul is known as the 'city of cats'. (Arife Karakum / Getty Images)

Istanbul is home to so many street cats that it is nicknamed the “city of cats”. Feline fans should explore neighbourhoods such as Kadıköy and Balat, where cats roam freely, and be sure to pay their respects at the Tombili statue, which immortalises a cat who became an internet sensation thanks to a photo of her leaning against a step with one paw draped over her belly. This tabby, whose name means “chubby” in Turkish, passed away in 2016 but the bronze, by local sculptor Seval Şahin, was unveiled a few months later in the spot where the famous photo was taken. Today, it remains a popular site for locals and tourists to pay their respects to this internet-famous feline.

Japan (for cats)

Cats wait on a walkway as people disembark from a ferry on the 'cat island' of Aoshima, Japan. (Carl Court / Getty Images )

Japan is famous for its cat cafes, where patrons can sip coffee surrounded by cuddly kitties. Notable ones include Rescue Cat Cafe Asakusa Nekoen in Tokyo and Neko Cafe Cat Tail in Osaka. Beyond the cities, Aoshima and Tashirojima are two islands where cats outnumber humans. On Aoshima, cats were originally introduced to control rodents on fishing boats, but with no natural predators, their numbers have flourished. As of recent reports, the ratio of cats to humans is about 36:1, with only a handful of human residents remaining. On Tashirojima, cats were introduced in the mid-18th century to control mice threatening the silkworm industry, and their numbers have thrived ever since. This island has a cat shrine known as Nekokamisama, a sacred site built to honour a cat killed by a falling rock. The islanders, who have long believed cats bring good fortune, dedicated the shrine to the feline as a symbol of gratitude and reverence.

Lapland (for dogs)

Huskies take a break during a sledding expedition in Finnish Lapland. (shalamov / 123rf.com)

A dog-sledding experience in Lapland (Finland, Sweden or Norway) is surely a dog-lovers’ travel dream come true, combining canines with adventure in gorgeously snowy surroundings and the chance to explore the Arctic wilderness. Visitors can choose from different dog sledding tours, ranging from short rides to multi-day expeditions.

In Finnish Lapland, Rovaniemi is a popular hub for dog sledding. Companies such as Bearhill Husky and Baba Husky offer self-drive safaris, where guests can learn to mush their own team of huskies. The tours often include visits to husky farms, where you can meet the dogs and learn about their training and care.

In Swedish Lapland, Kiruna is a prime destination for dog sledding. Lapland Sled Dog Adventures provides sit-on-sled and drive-your-own tours, lasting from a few hours to several days.

In Norwegian Lapland, Tromsø is a gateway to dog sledding under the Northern Lights. Companies such as Tromsø Arctic Reindeer offer unique packages combining dog sledding with cultural experiences, such as learning about indigenous Sami traditions.

Costa Rica (for dogs)

Territorio de Zaguates, or “Land of the Strays”, is a world-famous no-kill shelter in the mountains of Carrizal, Alajuela, Costa Rica, near the slopes of the Póas Volcano. An hour’s drive from San José, this 161ha property is home to more than 1,800 rescued dogs who roam freely in the lush setting. While the shelter used to welcome visitors to interact with the dogs during special events, such as group walks through the hills, it is closed for renovations. The website says to keep an eye out for reopening dates.

territoriodezaguates.com

England (for dogs)

Miuccia, a whippet, poses beside the trophy after winning the title for the Best In Show at Crufts at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, in March. (Anthony Devlin / Getty Images)

Each year in March, Crufts in Birmingham hosts a dog show, widely regarded as the largest and most prestigious dog show in the world. Established in 1891, it attracts thousands of dogs and their owners from around the globe, showcasing a shagadelic array of breeds and talents. Visitors can enjoy a variety of events, including agility competitions, obedience trials and the highly anticipated Best in Show finale. Last month, the 2025 instalment of the show welcomed 24,000 dogs, nearly 3,800 international entries.

Absolute doggy devotees may also want to head to Kent to the Dog Collar Museum in Leeds Castle, the only one of its kind in the world, with a unique collection of collars spanning five centuries, an interesting walk through the evolution of canine fashion and functionality.

crufts.org.uk / leeds-castle.com/attraction/dog-collar-museum

This article was first published in TimesLIVE.