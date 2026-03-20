Steenberg and the discipline of switching off

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People in my office tend to tell me I’m not very good at relaxing.

I don’t take it as a compliment — though in some circles it passes for one — but as a mild character flaw. My neck and back agree. Presented with stillness, I tend to fill it. Given the opportunity to take a rest, I reach for a reason why not to, because there’s always something more useful I could be doing instead.

And so the idea of voluntarily surrendering a day to a beautiful wine farm hotel, complete with excellent spa and acclaimed restaurant, felt like a bit of a long shot. When they said the invitation was from Steenberg Farm, a destination steeped in heritage and one I’d been wanting to explore for a while, I didn’t hesitate responding in the affirmative.

Steenberg is organised around the idea that relaxing and giving in to a bit of downtime is essential for the soul, and they’ve leaned hard into this mission.

An aerial view of Steenberg Hotel & Spa. (Supplied)

On a Saturday morning I found myself at the serene Steenberg spa, face down, being dismantled.

I’d arrived intentionally early with time to explore the hotel, a favourite of locals and internationals, built on South Africa’s oldest registered farm. The hotel is five stars, but it isn’t all flash and ostentation. It operates on a more subtle persuasion: low-slung Cape Dutch buildings, vineyards stretching out with sumptuous calm, rooms that are elegant without feeling like they’ve been arranged for inspection. It recently earned a Michelin Key — hospitality’s equivalent of a gold star — which sounds grand but translates, in practice, to something simpler: things work, and they work well.

The rooms don’t try to seduce you with excess; they win you over with their confident restraint — cool whites, soft textures, the occasional antique that feels inherited rather than installed. French doors open onto vineyards that seem like they’re there just for your aesthetic pleasure. In the villas particularly, luxury isn’t in what’s added but in what’s been edited out: noise, clutter, the ironic anxiety that sometime accompanies five-star stays.

Steenberg Hotel recently earned a Michelin Key. (Supplied)

Service follows the same philosophy. It’s present without being performative, attentive without hovering — it anticipates without intruding. Someone remembers your name, your preference, the fact that you take your coffee without ceremony. It’s all delivered with a kind of unforced ease that suggests culture, not training. You begin to understand the real indulgence here isn’t thread count or vineyard views, but the feeling that everything has been taken care of before you had to ask.

At the Steenbeerg spa, there’s a deliberate emphasis on what the spa manager calls “nervous system regulation and recalibration”. I didn’t know I needed to be kneaded into submission but the massage and resultant snooze convinced me. It was excellent not in the way you might lazily describe as “pampering” and vague relaxation. It was specific. The therapist located tension I’d misfiled and set about dealing with it methodically, followed by a gradual unwinding I hadn’t realised I was capable of. Afterwards came the part where I was expected to drift.

Steenberg Spa's sauna and scent garden. (Supplied)

The spa facilities are clearly designed with this outcome in mind. After a short walk across a manicured lawn, I found the sauna area and outdoor pool positioned so perfectly against the vineyards that it risks looking staged — like a photograph you’ve accidentally walked into. There’s also the requisite adjacent cold plunge and the beautiful pool area manned by wonderful staff, including an attentive bar man.

By the time I made my way to Tryn for lunch, I’d entered a state that felt unfamiliar: not serene, exactly, but gentler, hazier, dreamier — like someone had turned down the volume on my internal commentary.

The restaurant meets you there.

Executive chef Kerry Kilpin describes her food as “simple, honest, not overcomplicated”, which, in a culinary culture addicted to explanation feels quite subversive. Her career — La Colombe’s discipline, The Foodbarn’s generosity — is evident in the balance she strikes. The menu is precise without being fussy, considered without being performative.

Tryn Restaurant at Steenberg Hotel. (Supplied)

She talks about seasonality with a kind of farm-bred pragmatism: “You don’t eat pineapples all year round.” It is an obvious statement, but one many restaurants ignore in pursuit of consistency. At Tryn, the menu shifts with what’s available, which means the food feels rooted instead of assembled.

Once again there’s that all important Steenberg restraint.

Kilpin describes working with Steenberg’s wines as an exercise in knowing when to pull back. A richer dish, she explains, once overwhelmed a delicate Semillon, forcing her to rethink the plate entirely.

“It’s about balance and harmony,” she says, which sounds like the kind of thing you’d might see embroidered on a cushion, but here translates into something practical: food that doesn’t have to be overly fancy to impress.

Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin creates menus based on seasonality. (Supplied)

Lunch unfolds without urgency. There’s no sense that you’re being moved along to accommodate the next seating, no pressure to interpret the meal as an “experience”. You eat. You sit. You remain.

And this, I think, is Steenberg’s best achievement. It doesn’t overwhelm you into submission with luxury, nor does it attempt to manufacture revelation. Instead, it removes friction — physical, mental, environmental — so you’re left with fewer excuses to resist stillness.

Which, for someone like me, is both mildly disconcerting and unexpectedly effective.

steenbergfarm.com

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