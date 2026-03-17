The enduring charm of the Cape Heritage Hotel

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Tucked neatly within the historic Heritage Square and surrounded by a constellation of restaurants and coffee shops along Bree Street, the Cape Heritage Hotel announces itself with quiet confidence.

It is tranquil inside and alive with possibility beyond its doors. Its soft pastel-yellow façade and distinctive Cape Dutch architecture make it unique to passers-by, standing as a visual marker and a cultural anchor in the heart of the Mother City.

Inside the hotel, each object appears deliberate, reinforcing a broader commitment to ethical, sustainable practices. A single night’s stay at the Cape Heritage Hotel quickly reveals why guests return year after year. The space offers more than accommodation; it offers an experience rooted in care and story.

Entrepreneur Victoria Engelhorn acquired the property in 2007. (Cape Heritage Hotel)

Dating to the 19th century, the hotel is one of Cape Town’s enduring icons, lovingly stewarded by entrepreneur Victoria Engelhorn, who describes acquiring the property as one of the most defining decisions of her entrepreneurial journey. A self-professed lover of food and art, Engelhorn’s sensibilities are immediately evident when one moves through the curated space.

In many ways, the Cape Heritage Hotel functions as a cultural landmark as much as it does a place of rest. Its location in the city centre positions it at the crossroads of Cape Town’s historical narrative, contemporary art, and the global tourism economy.

The hotel’s acquisition in 2007 marked a pivotal chapter in Engelhorn’s career, carrying with it a profound responsibility to honour the building’s legacy. “A beautiful old house was introduced to me by an acquaintance,” she recalls. Today, the Cape Heritage Hotel can be read as a symbol of Cape Town’s ongoing dialogue with creativity and world-class talent. By blending heritage preservation, artistic programming, and ethical hospitality, the Cape Heritage Hotel enhances Cape Town’s appeal as a world-class destination. It stands not only as a place to stay but also as a meaningful contributor to the city.

The Cape Heritage Hotel’s pastel-yellow façade and Cape Dutch architecture make it a distinctive landmark in central Cape Town. (Cape Heritage Hotel)

With just 17 luxurious rooms, the hotel maintains an intimate scale, allowing each space to be richly layered with artworks curated by Engelhorn and her team. From front-of-house staff and kitchen teams to maintenance, housekeeping, and security, Engelhorn attributes the hotel’s success to the knowledge and commitment of its people. “We want to give the best service,” she notes, acknowledging the complexities of balancing a cross-cultural space that supports the pulse of Cape Town’s nightlife and its deep historical roots. “I wanted to share my passion.”

Each of the stunning rooms retains its original elegance, inspired by French accents and modern-day living. Both of which offer seamless comfort. There are two exceptional luxury suites, each designed as a private sanctuary. These suites feature spacious en suite bathrooms that extend the hotel’s ethos of thoughtful, conscious luxury. The bathrooms are stocked with natural bath and body products available for purchase at the hotel.

The hotel offers just 17 guest rooms, maintaining an intimate and personalised atmosphere. (Cape Heritage Hotel)

All items are produced by local small businesses committed to ethical sourcing and sustainable practices. This seemingly intimate detail reinforces Engelhorn’s dedication to supporting local enterprises while offering guests an experience that is indulgent and exuding individuality.

The suites invite guests to slow down, to experience comfort as something tactile and intentional, where luxury is expressed through quality, care, and provenance rather than excess.

While Engelhorn’s work spans luxury real estate, wellness, and property development across Cape Town and Spain, the Cape Heritage Hotel remains distinct, a place for the curious, for those drawn to the unfamiliar and the layered. “Every three years, I moved around,” she reflects. “I am half-German, half-Spanish and grew up in Zurich.” This fluid relationship with place underpins her deep appreciation for memory work and storytelling, creating multi-layered, illuminating spaces which Engelhorn refers to as “lighthouses”.

Inside the Cape Heritage Hotel, curated objects and artworks reflect a commitment to thoughtful design. (Cape Heritage Hotel)

“Cape Heritage Hotel is a reflection of many different things,” she says, pointing to the diversity of restaurants and creative expressions that surround it. Looking ahead, Engelhorn hopes to establish more “lighthouses” in the city, working collaboratively with communities from varied backgrounds.

This commitment extends to the inclusion of an art gallery in the hotel. Nestled inside the building is the Sisonke Gallery. It is spearheaded by the arts organisation Spier Arts Trust and hosts a dynamic programme of exhibitions, further embodying a sense of community in the hotel. As Bree Street continues to evolve as a destination for culinary excellence and nightlife, the hotel remains a steady anchor.

As one of Cape Town’s most highly recommended boutique hotels, the Cape Heritage Hotel has firmly established itself as a space for local and international guests seeking premium, thoughtful experiences. Shaping the hotel into its present form required time, patience, and sharp intelligence. Interior designer Lisa Bond collaborated closely with Engelhorn to reawaken the building’s magnetic energy, reinforcing its status as a five-star destination without sacrificing its soul.

Each room retains elements of the building’s original architectural character. (Cape Heritage Hotel)

Engelhorn had an innate desire to create spaces where diverse communities can gather, connect, and exchange stories. Like a true lighthouse, the Cape Heritage Hotel stands luminous, rooted in the past, yet always casting its light to the future. From the thoughtfully selected tenants who animate the entire square to the intricate decorative details that embellish the foyer upon entry, the visionary work is felt in every corner.

capeheritage.co.za