Amangati: Aman’s floating sanctuary at sea

Aman is bringing its minimalist luxury philosophy to the sea with its first yacht, Amangati.

For a brand that has spent close to four decades cultivating a very specific kind of stillness, Aman’s latest move in the luxury space is an interesting one, as it is designed to encourage almost constant movement.

But when Amangati sets sail in 2027, as the first luxury yacht to fly the flag of Aman Resorts, it will bring a very particular kind of minimalist opulence to the high seas, transporting the brand’s pared-back, high-touch ethos onto the water. And if the early details are anything to go by, this is by no means merely another boutique cruise offering all the bells and whistles. Rather, it is a floating Aman sanctuary: intimate, design-led and with wellness at the heart of the offering.

Amangati is scheduled to set sail in 2027 as the brand’s first yacht experience. (Supplied)

Aman is certainly not the first luxury brand to take its offering afloat. As discerning travellers look for something more intimate, more considered than a traditional cruise, luxury hotel groups are only too happy to step in with high-end resorts reimagined as private yachts.

Ritz-Carlton was one of the first to move decisively into this space, launching Evrima in 2022 as a sleek, ultra-luxury vessel with 149 suites. Its newer sibling, Ilma, pushes the concept further, with 224 balcony suites and a distinct sense of glamour onboard.

Four Seasons is charting a similar course. Already coveted for its global private jet journeys, the brand is extending that approach to the water. Four Seasons 1 will set sail on its maiden voyage on March 20 to offer seven-night Mediterranean voyages with 95 suites, oversized terraces, multiple dining venues, a watersports marina, bespoke excursions and private transfer boats for exploring the coastline in style.

Amangati will host just 94 guests across 47 suites. (Supplied)

It’s this same market that Aman is looking to entice on board, though perhaps trading the glitz and glam of the other brands for a sense of understated Asian aesthetics and a focus on wellness.

Aman at Sea describes “Amangati” as a Sanskrit word translating to “peaceful motion”, suggesting that the concept behind this 182m, nine-deck vessel is all about fostering a sense of high-seas serenity. That applies to the guests too. Amangati will host just 94 guests in 47 suites. That’s almost 70% fewer than Ritz-Carlton’s Evrima, and half the size of the new Four Seasons 1. So, exclusivity and intimacy? Check.

That amount of guest-to-space ratio immediately places Amangati in a different category from traditional cruising, even at the luxury end of the scale. The overarching design framework comes from acclaimed Dutch studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, known for opulent yet contemporary marine interiors.

The largest Aman Suite includes private living areas, terraces and wellness features. (Supplied)

On Amangati, suites are dressed in the understated minimalism that Aman has become known for, quietly reassuring guests that they are on the most beautiful holiday they could imagine. Even so-called “entry-level” Deluxe suites stretch to 65m², with full-height windows leading onto a spacious private terrace (which comes standard for all suites). Signature and Grand suites up the luxury further, but if money is truly no object, it’s the Aman suite you’ll want to book ahead for.

The largest suite onboard — 354m² — comes with its own private lift to ensure privacy and control access for those who’d rather stay out of the spotlight, and is less a cabin than a fully-fledged penthouse at sea. Bedrooms segue into expansive private living and dining areas, while a large teak terrace is ideal for al fresco dining. It seats up to 10 guests, so you can invite the lesser mortals from the suites down below too. Set on deck five, facing aft, the views will be nothing short of spectacular. And here the brand’s wellness focus comes to the fore too, and the Aman suite offers its own outdoor hot tub, sauna and private spa treatment room.

Guests will have access to a two-storey Aman Spa. (Supplied)

Wellness is a thread running through Amangati, and all guests will have access to a two-storey Aman Spa, with an open-air serenity garden, yoga and meditation spaces, and treatment rooms opening onto private terraces. Signature wellness rituals will include elements such as Banya steam and Hammam-style treatments, while the wider wellness programme will focus on movement, nutrition and psychological health.

At the stern, a beach-club-style marina unfolds onto floating platforms for time on the water, whether it’s on paddleboards or jet skis. There are six tender boats for coastal excursions, along with two helipads if you simply can’t wait to get ashore. If you’d rather stay in for the evening, you can take your pick of eight restaurants, bars and lounges serving up everything from Japanese to Mediterranean cuisine.

A beach-club-style marina opens directly onto the sea. (Supplied)

That’s fitting, as Amangati’s debut season, departing Palma de Mallorca in May 2027, will be spent cruising some of the Mediterranean’s more glamorous ports, from the French Riviera to Mediterranean Spain and the Greek islands. But here’s the kicker with yacht-style luxury cruises: they can get into smaller ports that larger ships can only dream of.

So, you may well find yourself tied up alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix, but guests at Amangati will also enjoy the chance to step from ship to shore in the more enigmatic harbours: Ponza, Gozo, Porto Cervo or Beaulieu-sur-Mer.

Of course, all this exclusive serenity doesn’t come cheap, and five- to seven-night voyages on Amangati start at around $38,000 and go up. Way up.

But then, Amangati is one of those experiences where, if you have to ask the cost, you’re probably not the target market.