Design-forward travel with The Living Journey Collection

Through ART ROUTE’s private guides, guests can shape days around their own interests. Pictured: THK Gallery on Waterkant Street.

For many travellers, the most memorable parts of a trip happen beyond the hotel lobby.

In February 2026, The Living Journey Collection formalised that idea through a partnership with Cape Town-based Art Route, introducing tailored art and design experiences for guests across its eight boutique properties in the Western Cape.

The collection spans from the Zest Boutique Hotel in Green Point and Majeka House Boutique Hotel in Stellenbosch to The Robertson Small Hotel and One Marine Drive.

Each property sits within a distinct creative ecosystem, whether it’s the gallery-rich streets of the Winelands or the design-forward energy of central Cape Town. The new collaboration is less about adding an activity and more about deepening that connection.

Nestled against the Helderberg Mountains, Majeka House launches Plenitude, a neighbourhood restaurant designed for lingering. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Through Art Route’s private guides, guests can shape days around their own interests, from contemporary painting and sculpture to fashion, interiors and collectible design.

In Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Hermanus, tours might include visits to artist studios or private collections, offering the kind of access that usually depends on personal networks. The pace is unhurried and responsive, allowing conversations with artists and gallerists to unfold naturally.

In Cape Town, the experience expands into neighbourhoods where design and retail intersect. A morning could begin at Bronze Age Foundry, where sculptures are cast and finished on site, before moving on to the precise tailoring of KLûK CGDT or the craftsmanship behind Cape Cobra on Bree Street.

On Waterkant Street, Hemelhuijs Collection offers a thoughtful mix of homeware and objects, while Worldart and Hemporium speak to the city’s range of aesthetic and material interests. Further afield, Merchant on Long and Missibaba in Woodstock, or a visit to Casa Labia in Muizenberg, add further layers to the day.

Cape Cobra on Bree Street. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Importantly, these are not fixed itineraries. Tours are arranged at booking or through the concierge and shaped around a guest’s curiosity and energy.

The partnership feels like a natural extension of boutique hospitality, recognising that design-conscious travellers are not only looking for beautiful rooms but for meaningful encounters in the places they have chosen to visit.

thelivingjourneycollection.co.za