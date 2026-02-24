Constance Lemuria: Seychelles’ most immersive escape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Praslin Island possesses an unhurried cadence that distinguishes it from the rest of the Seychelles. It is a tropical island of granite and shadow, where the air is thick with the scent of damp earth and salt. At the northwestern edge of this landscape, in 101ha, sits Constance Lemuria, a resort that feels less like a hotel and more like a carefully managed extension of the island’s own wild interior.

With a deliberate sense of theatre, the heavy timber doors of the main lodge are opened, revealing a communal area that serves as an open-air balcony. From this high point, the eye is led down a series of tiered stone pools towards the shifting blues of the Indian Ocean, framed by a dense canopy of indigenous trees.

Constance Lemuria has three distinct beaches — Anse Kerlan, Petite Anse Kerlan and the secluded Anse Georgette (arguably the most beautiful beach in the Seychelles). It’s reachable via a winding path through the hills or by boat. The crescent of white sand is flanked by the huge, pink-hued granite boulders that are the archipelago’s geological signature.

The beaches are characterised by white sand and pink-hued granite boulders. (Constance Hotels)

This is a landscape of endemics, most notably the rare Coco de Mer palm, with its enormous fan-shaped fronds and heavy, prehistoric seeds. When the legendary British general, Charles Gordon, visited Praslin in the 1880s, he was convinced that he had discovered the original Garden of Eden, identifying the Coco de Mer palm as the Tree of Knowledge. Local officials were amused by his theory. Certainly Praslin’s beauty, fertility and boulder-strewn landscape feel primordial.

There is a sense that you have stepped onto a fragment of a lost continent, where nature isn’t just a backdrop but the soul of the experience.

This botanical density provides a vital corridor for the island’s birdlife. The iridescent Seychelles sunbird flits between the hibiscus blooms and the Seychelles bulbul occupies the upper reaches of the takamaka. Near the shoreline, the elegant white terns — locally known as fairy terns — nest in the branches of the salt-hardy casuarinas. The Indian almond trees provide additional shade near the shoreline, their broad leaves turning vibrant red before they fall.

A dedicated warden monitors the beach for turtle nesting activity. (Constance Hotels)

The sands of Anse Kerlan are a primary nesting ground for the endangered hawksbill and green turtles, which return to these specific shores to lay their eggs between October and February. Constance Lemuria’s conservation strategy is one of minimal interference and maximum protection, where Robert Matombe, a dedicated warden, monitors the shoreline for flipper tracks that signal a new nest.

The process of nesting and subsequent hatching unfolds under a strict protocol of darkness and silence. By restricting artificial light near the water’s edge, the resort ensures that hatchlings are guided by the natural luminosity of the ocean rather than the glow of the lodge. It’s a quiet, pragmatic protection of a cycle that predates the resort by millennia. Joseph Mocke, sustainability manager, liaises with local students and guests on conservation initiatives.

The underwater geography of the region is an extension of the granitic formations seen on land. Diving from the on-site UDive Centre allows access to sites such as Ave Maria, located in the channel between Praslin and La Digue. Gargantuan granite boulders rise from the seabed like a submerged Stonehenge.

Marine species include grey reef sharks, eagle rays, hawksbill turtles and schooling snappers (Constance Hotels)

Descending through the blue, I am greeted by a shimmering curtain of yellowback fusiliers. Beneath a ledge, a hawksbill turtle — ancient and unbothered — nibbles on sea sponges, while a pair of whitetip reef sharks patrol the perimeter with effortless grace. The topography here is dramatic, characterised by swim-throughs and canyons draped in soft corals.

To witness the intricate colours of a nudibranch is a reminder of the biological riches these islands protect. In these 28°C waters, visibility extends beyond 25m, revealing a population of grey reef sharks, eagle rays and schooling snappers that move through the crevices. It is a rugged, vertical world that provides a stark contrast to the lagoons near other islands or around atolls.

The accommodation at Constance Lemuria blends with the landscape. Positioned along the shoreline of Anse Kerlan and Petite Anse Kelan, the suites and villas are constructed from a palette of pink granite, white marble and warm timber. The layout ensures that every room is orientated towards the ocean, with the junior and senior suites tucked into the vegetation just steps from the high-tide mark.

Suites and villas are positioned along Anse Kerlan and Petite Anse Kerlan. (Constance Hotels)

All rooms are orientated towards the ocean. (Constance Hotels)

Inside, the aesthetic is one of understated, organic luxury, with open-plan spaces that rely on natural ventilation and a seamless transition between the interior and the salt-heavy breeze of the coast. For those requiring more seclusion, the villas are built around existing granite outcrops, screened by thickets of takamaka and pandanus. The Presidential Villa at the southern end of the beach has a private stretch of sand.

Each dining venue at Constance Lemuria has been carefully placed to offer the best perspectives of the terrain. The Nest is built onto a rocky peninsula between the beaches, offering a vantage point for observing the paradise flycatcher while dining on Creole-style seafood like jobfish and red snapper.

Diva provides a more formal atmosphere for fine dining. (Constance Hotels)

Legend, the central hub, is an open-air pavilion relying on natural ventilation, where lavish buffets are presented for breakfast and themed dinners. Diva, situated near the hills of the 18-hole championship golf course, provides a more formal atmosphere for fine dining, plus an extensive wine cellar that houses a curated global selection.

The interior features a contemporary design with a focus on light and space. The menu at Diva emphasises modern Mediterranean techniques and bistronomy, offering a structured dining experience that contrasts with the more casual, open-air venues on the property. In each restaurant, service is efficient and professional, reflecting the resort’s status as a member of the Leading Hotels of the World.

Each restaurant reflects the resort’s status as a member of the Leading Hotels of the World. (Constance Hotels)

The golf course winds through a valley of raffia palms and pandanus before ascending to the 15th hole, which offers a panorama down onto the wild, unmanicured sands of Anse Georgette. This balance between structured luxury and unyielding nature defines the property as a managed environment where the infrastructure of the resort is secondary to the preservation of the granite cliffs, endemic trees and wildlife.

Constance Lemuria is a prime destination for observation of the natural world within a sophisticated environment. The presence of the coco de mer, the return of the hawksbill turtles and the nesting of the fairy terns all serve as reminders that the resort is a guest within an ancient story. Time here is not measured by a clock, but by the movement of the tide against the granite and the seasonal return of the life that has called this island home for millennia.