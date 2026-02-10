Why chocolates on the pillow no longer cut it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A view from one of the suites at Ananda in the Himalayas.

When it comes to hotel experiences, chocolates on the pillow or a turned-down duvet were definitive of luxury hospitality. However, as safari getaways and luxury fashion brands continue to redefine what a warm welcome looks like, we take a look before 2026 at how the luxury evolution shows no signs of slowing.

From Ayurvedic self-care kits in the foothills of the Himalayas to nuanced culinary narratives in Amsterdam and a new turndown service debuting in Costa Rica in January, these offerings go beyond comfort; they foster a new wave of hotel stays.

Ananda in the Himalayas

At Ananda in the Himalayas, turndown service reflects a philosophy of personalisation and holistic wellness. Guests begin their evening with a Dinacharya Kit, introducing Ayurvedic self-care practices designed to restore harmony and aid restful sleep. The kit includes a tongue cleaner, oil for pulling, nasal drops and foot relief oil, replenished by the housekeeping team as needed. This comes with a curated selection of bedtime snacks to offer comfort and nutrition.

Personalisation continues with a pillow menu featuring five options to suit individual sleep preferences and a bath menu with four blends aligned with each individual’s wellness goals.

Reflecting their philosophy rooted in Ayurvedic tradition and holistic wellness, this transforms a nightly gesture into a defining expression of mindful luxury.

The Dylan Amsterdam

In their approach to an elevated experience, The Dylan attempts to recreate the layered charm of Amsterdam and the hotel’s philosophy of understated elegance. The rooms are transformed each evening to embrace local heritage, culinary artistry and contemporary design. This nightly experience transcends routine.

This includes daily experiences starting with Monday, which opens with sweets from The Dylan’s kitchen.

Tuesday brings a miniature wooden shoe, the Dutch Klompje, reinterpreted as a modern keepsake.

Wednesday returns to the hotel’s pastry team with a creation that reflects The Dylan’s Michelin-starred pedigree: delicate confections layered with seasonal flavours.

Thursday introduces the legendary Van Stapele cookie, a dark chocolate indulgence with a molten white chocolate heart, celebrated in Amsterdam as a symbol of artisanal perfection.

Friday offers Lanskroon’s stroopwafel, a century-old emblem of Dutch comfort handmade by the Dunselman family.

Saturday adds a playful twist with Vinoos wine gums, confections that taste like wine yet contain none, presented in a custom Dylan box.

Sunday closes the story with a bespoke Dylan gate keychain, a tactile memory of a stay defined by elegance and intimacy.

Hotel Belmar

For Belmar, it’s about their Deep Sleep Ritual, which is a nightly experience that celebrates rest as the ultimate luxury and invites guests to reconnect with the natural rhythm of Monteverde’s cloud forest in Costa Rica.

Upon arrival, guests will discover a printed Good Night Guide on their bedside table featuring tips for restful sleep inspired by circadian rhythms, with a warm message from Hotel Belmar. On the reverse, a QR code links to a 10-minute guided meditation or Yin Yoga session, encouraging guests to unwind through stillness and breath.

Beside the card rests a sachet of herbal tea prepared with sleep-inducing botanicals such as lemongrass, chamomile and mint, harvested from the hotel’s gardens and Finca Madre Tierra. The blend varies seasonally, reflecting the natural cycles of the gardens and the cloud forest itself.

Imperial Hotel

For lovers of travel in Tokyo, it leans into Japanese culture and takes guests on a journey of Japanese culture through the art of omotenashi, a philosophy of thoughtful hospitality that anticipates every need.

Each evening, guests staying in the Imperial Floor rooms return to a space prepared with quiet precision and cultural grace. A handwritten note and a hand-folded origami sculpture often rest on the pillow, replacing the traditional chocolate with a gesture of artistry and meaning.

Guests may also enjoy a pot of freshly brewed green tea, presented as part of the evening tradition to encourage a moment of calm before sleep.

For travellers who have sustainability in mind, drinking water is served in paper containers, and bath products from Mikimoto Cosmetics and Molton Brown are presented in refillable dispensers. Even small details, such as straws and cutlery for evening snacks, follow plant-based principles.

This article was first published in TimesLive.