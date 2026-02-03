Grootbos: Where the flowers steal the show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Our open-air game vehicle continued to ascend the mountain road, providing new vistas of the mythically beautiful Overberg landscapes at every turn. We spotted shallow tarns reflecting the clouds on their silky surfaces, distant mountain ridges appearing and then disappearing behind low-hanging clouds, and then what we came to see — pockets of flowering fynbos. In these hectares of fynbos belts lies the true magic of Grootbos: the most florally diverse place on earth, with almost ethereal scenes in every direction.

South Africa is often celebrated for its fauna projects, with flora sometimes taking a back seat. Not at Grootbos, where fynbos dominates, and the hundreds of plant species are celebrated. Beyond just a luxury travel experience, the Lutzeyer family has achieved an immersion into this astounding biodiversity — while also making a dramatic impact on the community through the work of the Grootbos Foundation.

Grootbos combines luxury travel with conservation through the work of the Grootbos Foundation. (Jared Ruttenberg)

Visiting for the third time, walking through the lodge reception is a welcoming and nostalgic experience. However, it is the accommodation suites that always leave me spellbound. At 85m² to 90m², these spacious sanctuaries are tucked away in an ancient milkwood forest. Large lounges open onto private verandas with sweeping views over Walker Bay. The bedroom and bathroom share these generous vistas, with the iconic Grootbos bathtubs offering a front-row seat to the landscape framed in glass. Our recent visit revealed some of the new touches: plant motifs are woven into the fabrics, artwork, and amenities (including the cleverly fragrant fynbos bath pouches).

Accommodation suites are set within an ancient Milkwood Forest, offering privacy and immersion in nature. (Jared Ruttenberg)

It is only the legendary Grootbos hospitality that pulls us out of the forest. The multi-course meals and premium local wines are a treat, but the real indulgence is time spent on the various inclusive activities. Our guide Amy took us on a fairy-tale walk through the ancient milkwood forest and fynbos-frosted fields, highlighting some of the endemic species.

The Gansbaai heath, or Erica irregularis, is one such, found only within a 19km² area of the reserve. The seeds remain dormant in the soil until triggered to germinate by fire. The Grootbos viooltjie is another species solely dependent on fire — discovered only after a blaze in 2006. Fifteen years later, during a controlled burn, the flowers re-emerged. And it’s not only the plants that flourish here: more than 2,130 different insects, 34 ant species, 67 bee species, 82 moss varieties, and more than 23 mammal species also thrive.

An open-air game vehicle winds up the mountain road, revealing expansive views of the Overberg landscape. (Jared Ruttenberg)

I was over the moon to discover that Amy was one of the guides who accompanied horticulturist and floral artist Leon Kruge to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in July 2025; I’d visited the exhibition in London only weeks before. The display of 25,000 stems of cut flowers was made possible with the support of Grootbos, winning a gold medal and the prestigious Lawrence Medal (awarded for the best floral exhibit across all RHS shows throughout the year).

Walking through a field of proteas, I asked her what the experience was like. “It was an immense honour getting to represent our country and flora. Every moment felt unreal. Through all the hard work and long days, I kept reminding myself how lucky I was.”

Of course, part of the joy came from the responses the exhibition received. “Everyone was amazed with the design, but more importantly, the flowers. It was especially touching to interact with South Africans who have moved to London; many of them shed a tear because of the nostalgic feelings they felt.”

The Hannarie Wenhold Botanical Art Gallery, home to the internationally acclaimed Grootbos Florilegium. (Supplied)

We discovered there was one further treat tucked away in the swathes of indigenous vegetation. The Florilegium is the country’s only library-style collection of botanical art. The gallery hosts works by more than 40 artists, along with insects, pollinators, and other creatures associated with the plants. All art, book, and tour sales support the work of the Grootbos Foundation. A beautifully presented book is more than a coffee table book; it’s an exquisitely crafted hardcover — a thoughtful way to bring the magic of Grootbos to life within your home.

grootbos.com