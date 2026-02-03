Blaauwklippen rises: a historic manor reborn in the Winelands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Less than two years after the fire, Blaauwklippen Manor has been rebuilt and reopened.

Wandering through the freshly planted gardens, blooming with agapanthus and fragrant with wild sage and lavender, it’s hard to imagine what the Blaauwklippen werf must have looked like on April 7 2024.

Today, the grass is lush. The gables of the historic manor house shimmer white in the summer sunshine. Fresh thatch still carries a fragrant scent in the heat. But 18 months ago, all of this was in ruins after a wildfire razed one of the Cape’s oldest farms.

But the farmers of the Cape Winelands are nothing if not determined, and almost before the ashes were cool, plans for restoration were being made. Remarkably, less than two years after the soaring gables and historic buildings of the werf were nearly destroyed, Blaauwklippen Manor has been rebuilt and reopened as one of the most striking new boutique destinations to arrive in the Cape Winelands this year.

Freshly planted gardens at Blaauwklippen bloom with agapanthus, wild sage and lavender. (Supplied)

Established in 1682 and recognised as the first registered company in the Cape Winelands, “Blaauwklippen has stood for resilience, enterprise and hospitality for over three centuries,” says Roelof van den Berg, CEO of Blaauwklippen.

“The reopening of the Manor House and Jonkershuis is not simply about restoring buildings — it is about restoring a sense of place. These walls have welcomed travellers, thinkers and families for generations, and reopening them after such loss is a powerful reminder that heritage is something we actively carry forward.”

“A farm like this is very much a series of layers,” explains Graham Jacobs, a heritage specialist who was involved in the reconstruction of Blaauwklippen. “Layers of historical construction that have come about over centuries. The layering goes back to 1682, through early settlers and the French Huguenots. And what we have done here is simply the latest layer of historical intervention.”

The task for the architectural team, then, was to preserve those existing layers, honour the past, and be transparent about the changes being made in 2025.

“The big challenge we had here was how to put back what was there, while also showing that it is not a perfect copy of what was there before. It’s important to be able to tell that difference,” says Jacobs.

Architectural details such as sash windows and gable lines reference the estate’s historic forms. (Supplied)

And yet, the reinvention is striking, with subtle architectural motifs — from sash windows to gable lines — that hint at a sense of historical continuity. On the restored gable above the Manor House are two dates: 1799, marking the Manor House’s rich history, and 2025, representing the renovation that revitalised it.

History and reinvention aside, even without the allure of a historic estate risen from the ashes, the new Blaauwklippen Manor House and Jonkershuis are among the most striking new hotel offerings in the Stellenbosch Winelands, blending a sense of historic grandeur with contemporary comforts.

While the elegant bricks and mortar are impressive, shimmering white in the summer sun, it’s the interiors that will truly make you fall in love with the new hotel. Driven by acclaimed designer Francois du Plessis, it’s a textbook example of décor in layers, from the antique artworks on the walls to ceramics on the side tables.

Interiors were designed by Francois du Plessis, with an emphasis on layered décor and texture. (Supplied)

Stepping through the front door of the Manor House, the coolness of high ceilings offers an immediate respite from the heat of the Winelands. The main manor house features four expansive suites, varying in size to provide a choice of spacious en suites or compact shower rooms. What’s consistent is a sense of modern heritage, where rich textures and muted palettes create a contemporary cocoon amid the vines.

At the heart of the manor house — shared by the four suites – is a communal lounge, where plush sofas beg for lazy evenings with a book or a game of chess over a bottle of Blaauwklippen wine.

Since 1977, Blaauwklippen has been a pioneer of Zinfandel in the South African winelands, and their take on the grape — known as Primitivo in Italy — offers a beautiful glass full of sour cherry, dark chocolate and cinnamon notes. They also produce a Zinfandel Cap Classique sparkling wine that’s perfect for enjoying at the large pool complex, where a sizeable pool and contemporary pool house offer a tempting way to while away an afternoon.

The pool complex includes a large swimming pool and a contemporary pool house. (Supplied)

The pool area is just part of Blaauwklippen’s transformation. While the original Manor, though rebuilt, still attracts attention, the extension of a wing and renovation of the Jonkershuis annexe add another seven rooms to the accommodation offering.

Connecting the manor house to the new wing is a striking glass extension, a liminal space that links the new rooms while allowing the manor to stand apart. Rooms in the extension are smaller (and more affordable), but with a similar design ethos to the larger suites. These rooms also have a private lounge that leads into the sun-splashed central courtyard. Once the farm’s chicken coop, the recesses remain to add a layer of history to a bright and modern space.

A new wing and renovated Jonkershuis annexe add seven additional rooms to the hotel. (Supplied)

A private guest lounge opens onto a central courtyard in the new wing. (Supplied)

And it’s here that in-house guests can enjoy the menu crafted by head chef Timothy Fortuin. While De Blaauwe restaurant on the estate is also worth visiting, the hotel’s all-day menu offers a thoughtfully curated take on traditional Cape cuisine.

“It’s a really varied menu, nice and relaxed, but with genuine respect for Cape cooking,” says Fortuin. “We’ll be serving dishes like lamb pasta with a lovely lime and red pepper sauce, or line fish with garden greens and a proper lemon butter sauce. We’ll also have bobotie, along with some more relaxed dishes like a really great smashburger. It’s about making people feel at home.”

Head Chef Timothy Fortuin oversees the in-house dining experience for hotel guests. (Supplied)

That respect for the history of the Blaauwklippen estate, together with a touch of contemporary comfort, is the golden thread tying this revitalised estate together. Blaauwklippen wears the past with pride, turning a time of loss into a new layer of history.