Brookdale Estate and the art of unfussy luxury

Brookdale was among the first wine farms in South Africa to produce both white and red field blends.

Paarl has a more relaxed sensibility than other parts of the Cape wine farm area — it’s less curated and touristy, with a strong agricultural backbone and that grounded spirit spills gently into Brookdale Estate.

Framed by the Klein Drakenstein mountains, Brookdale is a 165.5 acre working wine farm with the manor house at its heart. The boutique hotel (which feels partly like a sanctuary) leans into understated elegance: a quiet, confident luxury delivered with warmth rather than ceremony.

It’s not fussy or overly complicated, so feel free to wander through to the open-plan kitchen to see what’s cooking, or head to the pool area without shoes. You can meander around from the house, exploring everything from the vineyards to the fynbos without fuss. The “manor house” is within walking distance from The Bistro (a restaurant worth travelling to on its own merits).

The interiors feature contemporary interpretations of Cape furniture alongside works by local artists. (Supplied)

It was bought originally as a private home for the owners, the Rudd family, with a dream to create a world-class estate producing considered blends and elegant wines — not a destination for busloads of tourists. The result feels personal, refined yet relaxed, and intentionally intimate.

The Cape Dutch-style manor, completed only a few years ago, is filled with colourful works from local artists and contemporary interpretations of Cape furniture. With just six en-suite rooms, it’s designed for private escapes and exclusive villa stays — complete with a dedicated chef. Suites are calming and spacious, with soft carpets, generous bathrooms and a calm, slow energy. We were welcomed with a simple and tasty lunch prepared just for us.

Paarl is historically known for bold reds and historical cellars — home to stalwarts such as Nederburg and KWV — but Brookdale is carving out its own chapter. Its flagship, the Brookdale Old Vine Chenin Blanc has become a signature and it was among the first in South Africa to create white and red field blends, inspired by Rhone and Mediterranean traditions.

Brookdale Estate won the Accommodation category at the 2024 Best of Wine Tourism Awards. (Supplied)

Recognition has followed. Brookdale Estate won the Accommodation category in the 2024 Best of Wine Tourism Awards and was recently named one of Conde Nast Traveller’s 10 Best Hotels in the Cape Winelands for its refined hospitality, beautiful setting and elevated food-and-wine experiences.

The Bistro – a short drive or meander from the manor – has its own star power. Recently voted among Dineplan’s Top 20 Restaurants for 2025, it’s a chic and contemporary space adjacent to the tasting room and wine cellar. A soaring mural of pines and woodland scenes draw the eye upward, while outside, vineyard slopes keep you rooted to place. Favourites include trout tartare, duck, tandoori lamb and chargrilled prawns.

The Bistro was voted among Dineplan’s Top 20 Restaurants for 2025. (Supplied)

Executive chef Gary Coetzee (Supplied)

Executive chef Gary Coetzee previously worked at Sol Kerzner’s private Leeukoppie estate and speaks fondly of Kerzner’s love for honest, uncomplicated food. He would host lavish braais with crayfish and lamb and he’d go for simple dishes: bobotie, curry, pap with sous and boerewors cooked medium rare. That same grounded approach shines here. The food isn’t fussy. Instead, it’s layered, comforting and deeply flavourful.

Coetzee’s decade at Singita Sabi Sands also shows in the balance of polish and heart. The new summer menu includes green gazpacho, twice-baked cheese souffle, rich duck liver pate, beef carpaccio and his signature risotto offered in both classic mushroom and plant-based pea puree versions. When we dined, the blow-torched meringue was as good as it looked and the Brookdale “Snicker Bar”— chocolate mousse, peanut honeycomb and peanut butter gelato — was decadent.

Summer dishes include green gazpacho, twice-baked cheese soufflé, duck liver pâté and beef carpaccio. (Supplied)

Back at the manor house, mornings start with breakfast on the patio, with views and fresh ingredients in abundance. Soon, Brookdale will extend its offering with an exclusive-use private lodge that sleeps eight people, opening in early 2026.

As a historic town and one of the oldest wine regions in South Africa, the wine farms in Paarl boast varied terrain with micro-climates, which yield a diverse array of wine styles and blends and Brookdale offers perfect opportunity to explore them. Some wineries nearby include Avondale, Nederburg and Landskroon. Other nearby attractions include Sante Wellness Retreat & Spa with its extensive hydrotherapy facilities, or in Paarl itself, Yoga House where you can head for sessions to ease tension and stressed minds. The Taal Monument is on a hill that gazes out over Paarl Valley near Paarl Rock, and there are options to head out on horseback or go quad biking through the Paarl vineyards.

The pool area overlooks the surrounding landscape and is designed for unhurried relaxation. (Supplied)

We opted to linger by the pool and enjoy the vista, certainly one of the most gorgeous pool areas you could find, and do as little as possible.

Beyond the estate, Paarl’s main road – one of the country’s longest – is lined with Cape Dutch, Georgian and Victorian architecture. Nearby, Fairview and Spice Route offer a mix of family-friendly experiences: painting ceramics, rolling lawns, scavenger hunts, craft beer from Cape Brewing Company, spirits at Wilderer Distillery (grappa and gin) and a generous, homely lunch at Jewell’s.