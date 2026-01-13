Luxury stays to bookmark for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From safari lodges to city icons and private islands, these six hotel openings stood out to Wanted for 2026.

If ever there was evidence that the world of luxury travel is in rude health, look no further than the pipeline of landmark hotels opening across the globe this year. From fashion capitals to far-flung islands, these are the six openings that caught our eye at Wanted for 2026.

Singita Elela, Okavango Delta, Botswana

Set within a vast private concession, Singita Elela features eight elevated private camps overlooking the Delta’s floodplains. (Supplied)

Singita is one of the most storied brands in luxury African safaris, but since launching 30 years ago there’s always been a gap in the portfolio: Botswana. That changes in December 2026 with the long-awaited unveiling of Singita Elela in the Okavango Delta.

It’s a lodge that puts the emphasis on privacy. Set within a vast concession, eight private ‘camps’ (not mere suites) are set on stilts above the floodplains, boasting private plunge pools and that Singita trinity of design, conservation and best-in-class guiding. Oh, and not to mention the food and wine offer too, with memorable wine lists and inspired dining.

Each camp includes a private guide, tracker and host, allowing guests to set the pace of their own safari. The lodge opens in the heart (and heat) of the Delta’s “green” season, but get there first to enjoy the Okavango as the landscape springs to life and the song of migrant birds fills the humid air. For safari lovers who’ve ticked off Sabi Sand and Serengeti, Elela raises the bar in the Okavango Delta.

The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok, Thailand

The Langham makes its Thailand debut in 2026 with the restoration of Bangkok’s 1888 Custom House on the Chao Phraya River. (Supplied)

Since 1865, The Langham has been synonymous with a certain style of refined European luxury. Polished without pretence. Formal, with a bit of frivolity woven in. And in 2026 the brand is expanding rapidly, with new hotels set to open in Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) and on the Venetian island of Murano. But it’s on the banks of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River that perhaps the most exciting opening is coming.

Here, the 1888 neo-Palladian Custom House is being reinvented as The Langham’s Thailand debut, fusing riverfront heritage with next-generation luxury in the district of Bang Rak. Behind the limestone façade expect generously scaled rooms and suites with Chao Phraya views and a Chuan Spa that leans into traditional Chinese wellness. If you prefer historic riverside charm to the bright lights and skyscrapers of Sukhumvit, this one’s for you.

Amanvari, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Amanvari brings Aman’s meditative minimalism to the desert and coastal landscapes of northern Baja California. (Supplied)

Amanvari brings Aman’s aesthetic of meditative minimalism to the desert-meets-Sea of Cortez landscapes of northern Mexico. Freestanding pavilions surrounded by landscaped gardens sit lightly among cardón cacti and dunes, matched by muted tones and textures indoors. Beyond the beach fill your days with considered marine adventures led by conservation-minded guides, from boat-based whale encounters (January–April) to snorkelling over quiet reefs. But, of course, this wouldn’t be Aman without a solid spa offering, with Aman Spa drawing on Asian roots and local inspiration to offer wellness with a sense of place. If you’d rather make food be your medicine, you’re in luck. The kitchens at Amanvari will tap into Baja’s well-stocked pantry, from line-caught fish to heirloom maize, all plated with Aman’s restraint and Mexican vibrance. This is the sunshine of Cabo without the clamour and swagger.

Rosewood Rome, Italy

Rosewood Rome opens in 2026 on Via Veneto, marking the brand’s debut in the Italian capital. (Supplied)

Opening in 2026 on the storied Via Veneto, Rosewood Rome will be the brand’s debut in the capital (with Rosewood Milan joining in 2027), bringing Rosewood’s refined, residential style to a trio of restored early 20th-century palazzi reimagined for modern luxury. Expect 157 rooms, including 44 suites, layered with Roman craftsmanship and a calm, contemporary palette. A rooftop bar will frame golden-hour views over domes and cupolas, while a Sense, a Rosewood Spa, will nod to the city’s bathing heritage with a Roman-style thermal circuit below street level.

Bvlgari Resort Ranfushi, Maldives

Bvlgari Resort Ranfushi marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives on a private island in the Raa Atoll. (Supplied)

Bvlgari makes its Maldives debut on a 20ha private island in the Raa Atoll, blending understated Italian modernism with jeweller-level detailing in a brand-new address. Ranfushi joins a dozen other Bvlgari hotels worldwide, with another four in the pipeline by 2023.

Across the 54-key resort, guests can opt for Beach Villas with private pools, Overwater Villas, or the exclusive Bvlgari Villa. Dining is set to be a highlight here, featuring Japanese and Chinese fine dining, alongside an elevated Italian experience by Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito. Of course, charge your credit card for the Bulgari boutique and La Galleria concept store.

Fregate Island, Seychelles

Fregate Island is set to reopen in late 2026 following a complete ground-up rebuild. (Supplied)

After a lengthy closure, one of the most exclusive private islands in the Seychelles is set to reopen in late 2026, as Fregate emerges reinvented after a ground-up rebuild. This hyper-private Indian Ocean escape reopens with just 14 pool villas and three “estates” stretched across an island of lush rainforest and granite outcrops. There are seven private beaches, but Anse Victorin is perhaps the standout and often cited as one of the world’s most beautiful. While guests may revel in their private spaces, the new Plantation House is set to be the island’s social heart, blending an on-site patisserie, open kitchen, distillery, library, gallery spaces and a serious wine cellar. Also pencil in time for sundowners at the new Sunset Bar atop the island’s highest point, Mont Signal.

Fregate Island is home to seven private beaches, including Anse Victorin, often cited among the world’s most beautiful. (Supplied)

The expanded Yacht Club and PADI dive centre make it easy to switch between blue-water adventures, reef dives or castaway picnics. In step with global luxury trends the wellness offer is dialled up too, in a new space boasting hydro-therapy, flotation pools, ice baths and indoor-outdoor yoga decks. And, of course, there’s a Padel court here too. Beyond the luxury, Fregate puts conservation front and centre: the island is home to thousands of Aldabra giant tortoises, and protects a nursery for Hawksbill sea turtles who haul themselves onto the beaches to nest from October. For human travellers, access is by a 15-minute helicopter hop from Mahé.