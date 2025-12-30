Glamping brings luxury to camping

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duke's Camp in Botswana. Globally, glamping is booming. The market was valued at $2.73bn in 2022 and is projected to more than double by 2030

In the quiet hills of KwaZulu-Natal or under the stars in the Karoo, a new kind of traveller is waking up to the sounds of the wild, but with the comforts of home.

Glamping — “glamorous camping” — isn’t a new idea, but it’s catching on fast, say those promoting it.

“Glamping was always here; we just didn’t call it that,” says Gugu Sithole, CEO of Glamping Adventures, which offers mobile luxury stays in outdoor spots.

Sithole recently hosted the first Glamping Expo at the Joburg Expo Centre in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority and Southern Africa Tourism Services Association. The expo brought together tent designers, tour operators and conservationists with the aim of driving domestic tourism. “Glamping gives people more affordable, softer access to explore their own country,” she says.

Public conservation agencies are paying attention. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, which oversees more than 60 parks and reserves in KwaZulu-Natal, says glamping demand has steadily grown, especially since the pandemic.

Light and luxury: Kalahari Sands near Kuruman in the Northern Cape

“Glamping has opened doors for those who might have been hesitant to sleep in tents or engage in traditional camping,” says Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo. “It offers a comfortable, accessible alternative that requires no personal camping gear.”

Though Ezemvelo doesn’t have a separate category for it in its booking system, Mntambo says private operators reserve blocks of campsites for glamping in uMlalazi Nature Reserve, Kosi Bay and Royal Natal National Park.

“The growing interest has not necessitated an expansion of our camping sites, as our infrastructure continues to adequately accommodate both traditional campers and glampers,” he says.

Glamping tents are allowed only in existing camping zones. This keeps things low-impact in ecologically sensitive parks with conservation mandates.

While public parks are easing into the trend, the private sector is pushing it.

“There’s been a major shift,” says Frans Vermaas of Bushtec Safari, which provides high-end tents. “Today’s clients want more than just luxury — they want custom-designed, nature-integrated spaces that reflect their values.”

Bushtec Safari designs and supplies tents that are built locally by its parent company, Canvas and Tent, and are used in projects across South Africa and the Middle East. Vermaas says South African clients tend towards minimalist, eco-sensitive designs, while international clients often request larger, more lavish set-ups.

It’s about creating tourism models that include people who live next to the beauty — Gugu Sithole, CEO of Glamping Adventures

“As the global glamping trend gained momentum, expectations evolved; clients now want more than just luxury, they want something that reflects their brand and offers a memorable guest experience, from wellness-focused retreats to immersive nature-based experiences,” he says.

No matter how luxurious, the key to success remains the same. “Sustainability is a priority — more clients are asking for off-grid solutions, energy-efficient systems and low-impact designs that align with eco-conscious values, especially in remote or sensitive locations,” says Vermaas.

Sithole’s model goes beyond tourism. Through Glamping Adventures she trains women in rural communities to turn their homesteads into glamping hubs — offering a safari lodge experience using local skills and materials.

She has also hosted conservation-themed film festivals and storytelling workshops for young people in remote areas. “It’s about creating tourism models that include people who live next to the beauty,” she says. Her work has won several accolades, including the South African National Parks Kudu Award for women in conservation.

Globally, glamping is booming. The market was valued at $2.73bn in 2022 and is projected to more than double by 2030. South Africa is part of that momentum.

Still, access is uneven. “There’s progress, but the infrastructure and material costs are still high,” says Vermaas. “That said, we are seeing more creative models that make glamping feasible for a broader audience.”

For now, glamping sits in a sweet spot — remote enough to feel like an adventure, but comfortable enough to attract a wide range of travellers, from wellness-seeking millennials to city-weary families.

“This rise in interest has also led to a noticeable increase in glamping operators,” says Mntambo. “Their groups vary in size, but the unique and immersive experience that glamping provides remains priceless.”

Whether it’s a mobile tent on a coastal reserve or a canvas lodge deep in the bushveld, glamping is changing the way South Africans — and international guests — experience the wild. In a world where people crave both comfort and connection to nature, glamping offers a rare middle ground: stylish, accessible and light on the land.

This article was first published in Financial Mail.