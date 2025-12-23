Europe’s most charming festive markets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unless you happen to be reading this alongside the Charles Bridge, a mug of glühwein in hand as the snow gently falls across Prague, you’ve probably left it too late to soak up the festive cheer of Europe’s most charming Christmas markets. But start planning ahead for 2026, and a visit to these postcard-perfect destinations.

Rathausplatz, Vienna

Festive chalets, an ice rink and traditional Austrian treats make Rathausplatz a centrepiece of Vienna’s Christmas celebrations. (Vienna Tourism)

Austria does Christmas markets with full imperial flair, and the main Christkindlmarkt outside the neo-Gothic Rathaus is among the finest in Europe. Stroll through the famous platz and you’ll discover more than 100 wooden chalets clustered beneath a tree festooned with festive lights, along with an ice rink winding through the park. Hungry? Expect all the Alpine classics, from bratwurst and roasted chestnuts (feel free to sing along to the carol) to potato pancakes and spiced Glühwein served in collectible ceramic mugs to take home. Stalls selling hand-blown glass baubles, wooden toys and beeswax candles make it easy to tick off your gift list. Finish the evening with a selfie beneath the famous Herzerlbaum, or Tree of Hearts.

Christkindlesmarkt, Nuremberg

Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarkt is one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets, dating back more than four centuries. (Steffen Oliver Riese/Nuremberg Tourism)

Few markets evoke quite the feeling of a European Christmas postcard as Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarkt, which has been around for over 400 years. Rows of red-and-white striped stalls line the Hauptmarkt beneath the spires of the Frauenkirche, while the Christkind — a golden-robed Christmas angel —begins the festivities with a speech from the balcony.

Old Town Square & Wenceslas Square, Prague

Christmas markets in Prague stretch from Old Town Square to Wenceslas Square, offering food stalls, choirs and ice skating. (Andreas Felske/Unsplash)

Prague’s fairy-tale skyline was made for Christmas, and every December the main market fills Old Town Square, where a giant tree from the Czech countryside shines against a backdrop of Gothic towers and Baroque facades. Street choirs and bands provide the yuletide soundtrack, as nearby Wenceslas Square hosts a market filled with food huts and an ice rink. Cinnamon-dusted trdelník cake, grilled klobása sausages, and potato lokše are best chased down with mulled wine or a Czech pilsner. For gifts, look out for hand-blown Bohemian glass, wooden toys, puppets and marionettes.

Vörösmarty Square & Basilica Markets, Budapest

Budapest’s Christmas markets are split between Vörösmarty Square and St Stephen’s Basilica, combining craft stalls with festive food. (Kriztian Tabori/Unsplash)

Budapest hosts its twin Christmas markets around two of the city’s greatest public spaces: Vörösmarty Square in Pest (on the eastern bank of the Danube) and the plaza in front of St Stephen’s Basilica a few blocks north. At the Basilica, an animated light show plays out across the church façade, while food stalls and the customary ice rink complete the Christmas scene. In Vörösmarty Square, the Budapest Christmas Fair leans into craft and cuisine, with folk music, artisans, and an emphasis on Hungarian design. Refuel with lángos (deep-fried flatbread topped with sour cream and cheese), “chimney cake”, and bowls of goulash. Cold? A fortifying shot of palinka fruit brandy will set you right.

Tivoli Gardens Christmas Market, Copenhagen

Copenhagen’s Tivoli Christmas market blends hygge, design-led gifts and traditional Danish winter food. (Unsplash)

Tivoli Gardens, the 19th-century amusement park in central Copenhagen, transforms into a Nordic wonderland in December. The lake reflects a galaxy of fairy lights, as roller-coasters zoom past snow-dusted pavilions and stalls line the avenues selling Scandinavian gifts and design-forward decorations. This is Denmark, so the focus is firmly on hygge, right? Clutch a steaming cup of gløgg — mulled wine infused with cardamom, raisins and almonds — and order a plate of æbleskiver: spherical pancakes dusted with sugar and dipped in jam. The stalls selling minimalist ornaments, candles and knitwear will tempt you to burn a hole in your credit card.

Capital of Christmas, Strasbourg

Strasbourg’s historic Christmas market dates back to 1570 and stretches across the city’s UNESCO-listed old town. (Grand Misadventures)

The eastern French city of Strasbourg styles itself as the “capital of Christmas”, and perhaps it deserves the title. The historic Christkindelsmärik has been held here since 1570, with markets now spilling across the Unesco-listed old town. Wrap up warm to wander along timber-framed streets around the vast Gothic cathedral and beneath the giant tree on Place Kléber. Strasbourg is where French flair meets Germanic comfort food, so you’ll be sipping on mulled wine as you munch buttery bredele biscuits, flammekueche, and hearty sausages. Stalls champion makers from the surrounding Alsace, from truffle producers and craft brewers to linen weavers and woodcarvers. Your euros will be tempted, so shop carefully.

Town Hall Square Christmas Market, Tallinn

Tallinn’s medieval Town Hall Square provides a snow-dusted setting for one of Europe’s most atmospheric Christmas markets. (Kroot Tarkmeel/Visit Tallinn)

Tallinn’s compact medieval old town offers one of Europe’s most atmospheric Christmas scenes, with the main market set around the 15th-century Town Hall. Expect a towering festive tree, lantern-lit stalls and cobbled lanes dusted with real snow (almost certainly). Traditional Estonian flavours prevail at the food stands, from sauerkraut and sizzling blood sausages to slow-roasted pork belly, duck confit and reindeer sausages. Estonia is one of Europe’s more accessible destinations on the rand, so allow yourself to be tempted by the traditional felt slippers and juniper-wood kitchenware.

Santa Claus Village, Rovaniemi

Lapland’s Santa Claus Village combines Christmas folklore with reindeer rides, husky sledding and snowy landscapes. (Unsplash)

For families — or anyone still secretly holding onto childhood, Lapland’s Santa Claus Village offers a unique kind of Christmas experience. Situated right on the Arctic Circle, this purpose-built festive village combines souvenir shops and cafés with husky sledding, reindeer rides and the chance to meet Santa in his wood-panelled office. It’s unapologetically touristy, but delightful for children and those alive with the Christmas spirit. The season lasts all winter, but December is when magic peaks (and so do the snow and prices) as log cabins glow against polar-night skies that may be awash with the Northern Lights. Warm up with creamy salmon soup, reindeer stew or ginger biscuits, washed down with berry-rich Finnish glögi. From “authentic” elf hats to personalised letters from Santa Claus, souvenirs here are charmingly kitsch, but that’s exactly the point. You’ll either love it or hate it.