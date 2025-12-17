A guide to Joburg: inside Africa’s creative and commercial engine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Standard Bank Art Lab is a bold, experimental visual arts space in Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Johannesburg has always been more than a city; it is a current. A fast-moving, unrelenting, electrifying current that pulls people towards possibility and pushes the continent forward.

In Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking’s (CIB) City Guide to Johannesburg — part of its new business travel and investment guide series — the bank turns to the people who live and breathe this rhythm daily to get an insider’s perspective on its hidden gems, vibrant culture, and unique business potential.

From where he sits, Thiliphatu Marole sees Johannesburg entering one of its most dynamic periods of growth. (Std Bank CIB)

Thiliphatu Marole, Institutional Fixed Income Sales specialist at Standard Bank CIB, is one of those people. His relationship with Joburg is both professional and deeply personal.

For Marole, Johannesburg is the gateway to Africa not by coincidence, but by design. “It’s Africa’s economic powerhouse, a city built on connectivity and opportunity,” he says.

Its credentials are undeniable: it’s home to the continent’s largest stock exchange, world-class financial institutions and a thriving business ecosystem where global markets meet African innovation.

Yet, beyond the numbers, what strikes Marole most is Johannesburg’s strategic self-assurance. With its infrastructure, location and multicultural dynamism, the city is the natural springboard for companies looking to scale across Africa.

From where he sits, Marole sees Johannesburg entering one of its most dynamic periods of growth. The momentum is particularly strong in three sectors: financial services, technology and green energy.

Digital banking is reshaping the way people transact, offering speed and inclusion with a reach that transcends traditional barriers. Meanwhile, urban regeneration continues to redefine how the city looks and feels.

Districts such as Rosebank and Maboneng have become symbols of what intentional reinvestment can spark: modern, vibrant, mixed-use spaces that draw talent, creativity and global attention.

“Joburg is bold, restless, and unapologetically creative,” Marole says. His aesthetic leans towards Rosebank. Polished, contemporary and connected, it’s a neighbourhood that mirrors the city’s evolving identity.

Add to this the rise of smart city thinking, greener infrastructure and tech-led entrepreneurship, and Johannesburg’s future begins to look less like a vision board and more like a sophisticated blueprint in motion.

To understand Johannesburg’s acceleration, you have to understand Standard Bank CIB’s role in shaping it. Marole describes the bank’s work as an ecosystem builder, one driven by digital transformation, sustainable finance and infrastructure investment.

“We’re building ecosystems that empower businesses and communities,” he says.

Through SME support, enabling trade corridors and investing in connectivity across the continent, Standard Bank CIB is helping construct the scaffolding for Africa’s next era of growth. Johannesburg, as the continent’s economic heart, sits at the centre of this architecture.

So it is fitting that the bank’s City Guide series begins in Joburg. Compiled by global markets specialists who know the city beyond its skyline, the guide offers a view of Johannesburg that blends business intelligence with cultural insight, a companion for travellers who want to understand the city, not just navigate it.

Johannesburg's vibrant energy is encapsulated in its street art. Pictured is a mural in Vilakazi Street, Soweto. (Standard Bank)

If Marole had to summarise the city’s business temperament in a single word, he wouldn’t hesitate: resilient. Johannesburg is a place that adapts, improvises and innovates, often simultaneously.

“It’s the energy – a mix of ambition, creativity, and diversity. Joburg is a city where ideas collide, cultures converge and opportunities emerge.”

Even its well-known challenges, infrastructure pressures and socioeconomic complexity, have become catalysts for reinvention rather than deterrents. This is what makes doing business in Johannesburg so distinctive: a blend of grit and imagination, where boardroom strategy meets cultural fluency.

A 24-hour guide to the city, Marole-style

His perfect Joburg day begins with motion: a sunrise run up the Westcliff stairs, perhaps, or a quiet coffee in Parkhurst before the city fully wakes.

He gravitates towards Braamfontein’s morning energy, the students, the street art, the creative buzz that feels uniquely Johannesburg.

By midday he imagines wandering through the Keyes Art Mile or Everard Read Gallery in Rosebank, or David Krut Projects in Parkwood, taking in the city’s artistic pulse before settling into lunch somewhere with a rooftop view.

Joburg's creative scene extends to its cuisine. Pictured is an imaginative dessert from Marble in Rosebank's Keyes Art Mile. (Standard Bank)

In Johannesburg, elevation is a luxury, and he admits that the best vantage points, like Northcliff Hill and the top of Ponte Tower, tell the city’s story best.

As evening settles, he turns towards music and movement. A live jazz session at Untitled Basement or a rooftop drink in Maboneng capture the rhythm that defines Johannesburg after dark, a soundscape he describes as Afro-jazz meeting Amapiano.

If he had to choose the perfect sundowner spot, it would be Flames at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff — suspended above the city, warm, golden and panoramic.

And when practicality is needed? He’s a Gautrain loyalist for speed, an Uber rider for convenience and a Father Coffee regular in Rosebank.

For Marole, the city’s diversity is its superpower. It is what fuels its creativity, its entrepreneurs, its industries and its future. Johannesburg refuses to be static. It reinvents, regenerates and reshapes itself with every cycle, whether through urban revival or cultural innovation.

And it is this fluidity that positions it not only as an economic powerhouse, but as a cultural engine.

With Standard Bank CIB’s City Guide to Johannesburg, the city’s story becomes one told by people like Marole, who understand its heartbeat best and see Johannesburg not only as the gateway to Africa, but as a preview of the continent’s next chapter.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank CIB.