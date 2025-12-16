Marble Hospitality steps into five-star hotels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Marble Hospitality team, Dino Constantinou, Irene Kyriacou, David Higgs and Gary Kyriacou on site at Olympus by Tricolt.

Marble Hospitality is taking its next considered step into luxury accommodation with the announcement of a five-star hotel at Olympus Sandton.

Set to open within the landmark mixed-use development, the intimate 32-room hotel will occupy two dedicated floors of Tower 2, just below the building’s penthouses.

For founder and partner Gary Kyriacou, the move feels like a natural evolution rather than a departure.

“This hotel reflects our vision of redefining luxury accommodation in South Africa,” he says. “It carries the same attention to detail, creativity and experiential focus that has shaped our food, beverage and entertainment offerings. In many ways, it’s the next chapter of the Marble story.”

Since opening Marble Restaurant in Rosebank in 2016, the group has steadily built a portfolio defined by polish and personality.

Today, that includes a second Marble at the V&A Waterfront, the New York–inspired Italian restaurant Saint, the opulent Zioux lounge in Sandton, and The Pantry by Marble, which has reimagined the local forecourt convenience store. The brand has also ventured into large-scale experiential events with the Marble Circus, further cementing its reputation for hospitality with a sense of theatre.

The Marble Collection Hotel is the result of a strategic partnership with Tricolt Group, the developers behind Olympus Sandton. Together, the two have envisioned a hotel that reflects Marble Hospitality’s philosophy of crafted luxury, thoughtful service and immersive design. While ownership of the property is shared equally between Marble Hospitality and Tricolt, the hotel will be fully operated and managed by the Marble team.

The hotel will sit alongside Marble’s existing presence in the building, including the flagship Marble Restaurant on the 18th floor, known for its sweeping 360-degree views, and The Pantry by Marble on the ground level. Guests can also expect a breakfast and lunchtime offering at street level in Athena Tower, reinforcing the hotel’s connection to the broader development.

Olympus Sandton itself is shaping up to be one of the city’s most ambitious residential projects. Developed by Growthpoint Properties and Tricolt, the precinct comprises two sculptural residential towers housing approximately 536 apartments, from executive suites and one- and two-bedroom residences to expansive penthouses.

Designed by ClarkeHopkinsClarke and dhk Architects, the development places a strong emphasis on sustainability, targeting a four-star Green Star rating. Since launch, it has achieved over R1.2-billion in sales, with construction beginning in November 2025 and completion expected by the end of 2027.

Looking ahead, The Marble Collection Hotel will serve as the flagship for a future series of luxury hotels under the group’s umbrella. Interior direction will be led by Irene Kyriacou, working alongside acclaimed designer Tristan du Plessis to shape spaces that balance refinement with warmth.

“We’ve always believed that hotels represent the pinnacle of hospitality,” says operations director Dino Constantinou. “Once you arrive at a hotel, you’ve truly arrived.”