Get a room (at these new luxury Cape hotels)

Whether you’re jetting in for the night on business, or embracing KeDezemba in the Cape, these two new hotels are a welcome addition to the Mother City’s luxury landscape…

The Cole, Sea Point

Sea Point’s luxury landscape gains a new focal point this month with the opening of The Cole, a 60-suite five-star boutique hotel from Kove Collection. The hospitality group founded by Paul Kovensky is certainly no stranger to luxury in the Mother City, and while it’s long been associated with restaurants (Bobo’s, The Bungalow, Zenzero and more), the addition of a new hotel should be enough to pique your interest. Kovensky already runs The Alphen, amid the leafy streets of Constantia, and The Marley, standing proudly on Victoria Road in Camps Bay.

Designed by architect Robert Silke, The Cole’s curved façade draws on tropical mid-century modernism and Atlantic Seaboard light. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

And now there’s The Cole, something of a Goldilocks option, in Sea Point. Occupying a prime location just a short walk from the Promenade, The Cole is aimed squarely at travellers who want an Atlantic Seaboard address, contemporary aesthetics, and plenty of entertainment on the doorstep, but also enough entertainment in-house to make you want to stay put.

That begins with the building itself, which is the work of acclaimed Cape Town architect Robert Silke. With a brief to create an iconic beachfront building, his design leans into tropical mid-century modernism, with a nod to Oscar Niemeyer and Copacabana in its curved, sun-hungry façade, tiramisu-toned plaster and champagne-bronze detailing. Suites face towards the ocean to maximise sea view — as you’d expect in a prime ocean-facing location — but here are angled at 45 degrees to soften the fierce late-afternoon sunshine.

Step indoors and the aesthetic is all muted neutral tones, warm timber and rounded forms that seem to imbue an easy and immediate sense of calm.

Ocean-facing suites at The Cole are angled to maximise sea views while softening the late-afternoon sun. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

“[The Cole] will offer a sanctuary for the sun seeker,” explains Kovensky. “The traveller with a love for both ocean and city. We’ve created The Cole as a space to welcome this guest — somewhere where bold design meets effortless luxury and where they can feel completely at ease while enjoying the very best in hospitality and location.”

That location allows guests to step directly into the multicultural buzz of Sea Point, onto the popular Promenade, or grab a towel and join the locals at Saunders Rock tidal pool. Or, do none of those and stay in.

The Cole sits just a short walk from the Sea Point Promenade and Saunders Rock tidal pool. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Like other Kove Collection properties, The Cole places a strong focus on its culinary offerings. At Script, the lobby cocktail bar, the menu is all about a modern twist on Cape-inspired mixology, perfect for a nightcap or an aperitif to bookend your evening. On the eighth floor, Figo is the rooftop restaurant, known for inventive pasta dishes — made in-house with 100% semolina — wood-fired creations and a coastal menu that embraces Mediterranean flavours.

“Figo is a love letter to the coastal regions of the Mediterranean, translated through the natural beauty of Cape Town and particularly the Atlantic Seaboard,” enthuses Kovensky. “The open kitchen, wood-fired oven and fresh pasta station invite guests into the theatre of cooking, while panoramic views and the airy interior transport them to a Mediterranean state of mind.”

The Cole also unveils a second Boutique Marly outlet (the original is in Camps Bay), showcasing a selection of local and international resortwear labels. An “urban spa” featuring a sauna, cold plunge pool, couples’ treatment room, and hot-slab facilities completes the offering at The Cole, an exciting new addition to the Atlantic Seaboard and one that is sure to appeal to both local sun-seekers and long-haul luxury travellers.

thecole.co.za

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town

When The Table Bay Hotel opened in 1997 — by President Nelson Mandela himself, no less — it made a bold statement about the future of the V&A Waterfront. Towering above the harbour — and Jetty One, from where prisoners were once shipped to Robben Island — the Table Bay was the epitome of Waterfront glamour, renowned for its grand dining room, afternoon tea and genteel lobby.

InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town follows a R1bn refurbishment of the landmark Waterfront hotel originally opened in 1997. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

But by the time Covid was in the rearview mirror, this grande dame looked decidedly dishevelled, desperately in need of a new wardrobe.

That arrived in a whirlwind of activity this year, as a R1bn investment transformed the property into InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town, the first property in the city for this storied international brand.

It’s still owned by the V&A and operated by Sun International, only now under a franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts. But whatever. Those checking in when the hotel officially opens in early 2026 won’t mind the paperwork, but they will relish the revamp.

While the façade remains unchanged, the bones of the hotel have been substantially upgraded, with all 306 rooms and suites redesigned and reimagined in a more contemporary style. As you might expect, the choice of rooms is extensive, from classic rooms to spacious suites. The view, space and amenities all depend on the depth of your pocket.

The Botanist’s Table introduces fynbos-inspired cocktails and botanical infusions in the lobby. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

It may be worth spending a little extra to enjoy access to one of the more interesting recent additions: the Club InterContinental private lounge on the sixth floor. Reserved for selected room categories and loyalty tiers, it’s designed as an all-day living room with upgraded breakfast options, refreshments and evening bar service, all set against stunning mountain views. For a quiet workspace or meeting point, it’s sure to be a drawcard. Other new facilities include a renovated pool area, spa, gym and a brand-new kids’ club experience called Planet Trekkers.

Last, but certainly not least, the food. During its last days, The Table Bay’s Atlantic Grill was painfully outdated, and I am eager to visit Flint & Fennel, the new signature restaurant. The Botanist’s Table in the lobby — hello fynbos-inspired cocktails and botanical infusions — and Solandra Pool Deck are also high on my list.

Flint & Fennel replaces the former Atlantic Grill as the hotel’s new signature restaurant. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

But they will both surely battle to compete with the hotel’s most talked-about new addition, Le Bistrot de JAN. For the first time, Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen brings his French bistro concept to home shores, reinterpreted with South African influences and with acclaimed chef Giles Edwards at the helm. That alone, as much as the reinvigorated rooms on the floors above, is a reason to visit.

ihg.com