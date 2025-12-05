Johannesburg through the eyes of a digital innovator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘Johannesburg has an incredible ability to reinvent itself,’ says Mpumelelo Makhubu-Mukogo of Standard Bank CIB.

Johannesburg has always commanded attention. Where Cape Town stands as the country’s relaxed, long-haired, “dala what you must” coastal cousin, Joburg takes its place as the oldest child; ambitious, loud and forever on the move.

Since its founding in 1886, Johannesburg has grown into SA’s economic and financial powerhouse, home to more than 5.5-million people, the country’s stock exchange and the largest man-made forest in the world.

And yet, despite all its accomplishments, perhaps the city’s most defining feature is its people. Gritty, vibrant and unshakably patriotic, Joburgers are the lifeblood of this grinding megacity.

When the Wall Street Journal recently published a piece provocatively titled Welcome to Johannesburg. This Is What It Looks Like When a City Gives Up, the backlash was swift.

Thousands of residents took to Instagram to roar back, defending their city with the kind of affection and fire outsiders often underestimate. If anything proves the pride and pulse of Johannesburg, it’s the people who refuse to let its story be told by anyone but themselves.

It’s precisely this lived perspective that anchors the Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) City Guide to Johannesburg. Compiled through insights from the Standard Bank CIB Global Markets team, the guide invites business travellers to “see Joburg through the eyes of those who call it home”.

Mpumelelo Makhubu-Mukogo, head of Digital for Global Markets at Standard Bank CIB. (Standard Bank CIB)

We speak to one of those insiders — Mpumelelo Makhubu-Mukogo, head of Digital for Global Markets at Standard Bank CIB — about the business, beauty and boldness of Johannesburg.

What makes Johannesburg the gateway to Africa?

Johannesburg is one of the most important gateways to Africa because of its strong infrastructure, vibrant corporate ecosystem and deep connectivity to other African markets. It’s home to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the largest and most liquid stock exchange on the continent, which naturally makes it a magnet for African investment and innovation.

Where do you see the biggest growth happening in the city?

In two areas: innovation and revitalisation. We’re seeing emerging startups and fintech players thrive, and neighbourhoods like Rosebank and Maboneng are transforming into creative and cultural hubs. It’s that blend of fresh ideas and vibrant lifestyle that’s redefining what Johannesburg looks like.

How is Standard Bank CIB shaping the future of Johannesburg and the continent?

Standard Bank CIB is deeply invested in building Africa’s future, with Johannesburg at its core. We’re driving innovation through digital platforms, enabling inclusive finance and supporting sustainable infrastructure.

The Standard Bank Art Lab is a bold, experimental visual arts space in Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton. (Standard Bank CIB)

But shaping the future isn’t just economic, it’s cultural. We champion the arts through initiatives like the Standard Bank Art Lab, and we back programmes such as Kuunda, which ignites curiosity and innovation in young people through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

For us, it’s about creating opportunities that connect people, ideas and progress across the continent.

If you had to describe the way business is done in Johannesburg in one word?

Bold.

What makes doing business in Johannesburg so unique, despite its challenges?

The resilience, creativity and hunger to win. This city has an incredible ability to reinvent itself. Every challenge sparks new ideas, and that drive to succeed is what makes doing business here so exciting.

If you had only one morning in Johannesburg, how would you start the day?

With a park run or a leisurely walk. Johannesburg is incredibly green, with so many trees that almost any route feels like a breath of fresh air. I’d end at a great coffee spot like Platō, Father Coffee or Naked. It’s the perfect way to soak in the city’s energy.

Which neighbourhood best captures the spirit of Joburg mornings?

Any neighbourhood with trees … which is most of them!

Where would you go at midday to recharge or reconnect?

One of Joburg’s food markets like the Fourways Farmers or Prison Break markets. They’re more than places to eat; they give you a real sense of the city’s rich cultural diversity through flavours, people, and atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to recharge and experience Joburg’s vibrant culinary scene.

Your idea of the perfect Joburg lunch break?

Anything that’s fast, tasty, but also healthy.

How would you spend an unforgettable night in Johannesburg?

On a rooftop with a view like Alto234 in Sandton or The Living Room in Maboneng.

Located on the 57th floor of The Leonardo in Sandton, Alto234 is Africa’s highest urban bar. (Standard Bank CIB)

If Johannesburg is bold, Makhubu-Mukogo is emblematic of that energy: pragmatic, future-focused and deeply connected to the city she calls home.

And through the Standard Bank CIB City Guide, travellers can now glimpse the Johannesburg she and so many others know intimately; a city that may bend, but never breaks.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank CIB.