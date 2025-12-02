Discover the Cape’s ‘Deep South’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Summer is here — along with Dezemba — and it feels like half the world is looking for parking on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard. But, lovely as it is, here’s a tip: there’s a surfeit of beach beauty and Capetonian charm, without the crowds, just a half-hour’s drive away. Our advice for a few days free of the Camps Bay crowds? Soak up the scenery of Victoria Road, head for Chapman’s Peak Drive, and keep heading south.

Noordhoek

As the road descends from Chapman’s Peak Drive, Noordhoek serves as the gateway to the deep south of the peninsula, and you’ll want to spend some time here. Begin with the sweeping sands that extend south to Long Beach. Locals love it for long walks or a few hours in the saddle, while surfers tuck into the deep blue barrels that break heavily on the shore when the summer south-easterly cranks up.

Hungry afterwards? You’re spoilt for choice. Aegir Project is a gem, and one of the Cape’s most respected craft breweries. You’ll find a wide selection of signature and seasonal brews on tap, alongside a menu of beer-friendly foods. Don’t miss the Banh Mi sando, or the wood-fired pizzas. Book ahead for the terrace tables with the best views.

Pop in for relaxed yet refined dining at Franck Dangereux’s legendary The Food Barn. (Supplied)

Just up the road, Noordhoek Farm Village is the heart and hub of the local community, and whether you pop in for relaxed yet refined dining at Franck Dangereux’s legendary The Food Barn, or opt for family-friendly fare at Café Roux, it’s always worth a visit here. If you’re late for your festive shopping, local design collective Tenga Tenga stocks work from some of the Cape’s most coveted creatives, including Skinny LaMinx, Antelo and Mungo.

Cape Point Vineyards

If your Cape holiday isn’t complete without sauvignon blanc, sushi, and sunset views, you’ve come to the right place. Cape Point Vineyards has built a reputation for producing outstanding cool-climate sauvignon blanc and white Bordeaux-style blends (meaning there’s a splash, or more, of semillon in the mix) and they are best discovered on the estate. Wide lawns, a daily gourmet picnic offering and outdoor seating make this a family-friendly option framed by mountain fynbos, but the on-site restaurant is equally worth booking ahead for. Goldilocks option? The popular Thursday evening sunset market attracts a loyal local crowd who come for the pop-up kitchens, artisanal producers and local crafters.

Imhoff Farm

Boutiques like Froggatt and Frost, Makemba and Miky Rose spotlight local décor, fashion and jewellery designers. (Supplied)

If you loved Noordhoek Farm Village, there’s more of the good stuff on offer at Imhoff Farm. Although the original farm dates back nearly 300 years, today it’s a decidedly modern attraction in the Deep South, offering everything from padel and pickleball courts to boutiques showcasing local creatives. Visit Froggatt and Frost for vintage décor, Makemba Boutique for limited-edition clothing, and Miky Rose for jewellery by designer Mikhela Hawker, who grew up nearby in the seaside village of Kommetjie. If you have time, drop by Lindsay Quirk Printmaking Studio to discover their creative weekend workshops.

The latest addition to Imhoff Farm is Christina’s Cocktail & Wine Bar. Set in the farm’s original blacksmith workshop, the space now offers a more contemporary experience with 40 bespoke cocktails available alongside a curated collection of Cape wines. Most of the cocktails build on spirits from the Deep South Distillery, which is just down the road and provides distillery tours and tastings.

Kommetjie

Light-filled, sea-facing suites blend understated luxury with relaxed beach-house charm, creating a calm retreat steps from Long Beach. (Last Word Long Beach)

You’ll be sorry if you don’t spend a few days down south, and there are few better boltholes to base yourself at than Last Word Long Beach. Perched right on the sands of Long Beach, you can stroll from your suite to one of the city’s best surf breaks in under a minute, while the long sweep of sands is perfect for families. The swimming is safe, but the water is cold. Not so in the hotel pool, and Last Word Long Beach feels like a private beach house with the polish of a boutique hotel. Thoughtful touches abound, from turndown treats to a cooler box and towels standing by for beach duty. Just six sea-facing suites gaze out across the Atlantic, with breezy coastal décor, deep bathtubs and private terraces built for sunset G&Ts. Most rates include an honesty bar, breakfast and dinner, with standout seafood menus in the evening.

Breezy interiors, deep bathtubs and private terraces set the tone for slow mornings and sunset G&Ts. (Last Word Long Beach)

Beyond a beach wander, Kommetjie serves up quaint local cafés and restaurants worth exploring. Grab a cortado from the Good Riddance Coffee Co for a walk down to the bay known as “Die Kom”, or explore further along the coastal boardwalk to Slangkop Lighthouse. It’s open weekdays if you’re brave enough to climb the 144 steps to the top.

Cape Point adventures

Veld&Sea foraging experiences include sustainability lessons, botanical cocktails and beautifully styled tables celebrating locally gathered ingredients. (Veld&Sea)

From Kommetjie, the road south meanders across the well-named Misty Cliffs and through Scarborough, before winding towards Cape Point. And while it’s worth a visit if you haven’t been yet, in summer you’ll be fighting for parking with the tour buses. Rather leave the “fairest Cape” for the quieter season and plan ahead for a coastal foraging walk with Roushanna Gray of Veld&Sea. Based in a glasshouse on the fringes of Cape Point Nature Reserve, Gray leads small groups into tidal pools and across fynbos slopes to forage for seaweed, shellfish, flowers, and indigenous herbs before turning the harvest into a lavish shared feast. Expect morning walks along Scarborough’s shoreline, sustainability lessons, botanical cocktails and beautifully styled tables piled with wild flavours.