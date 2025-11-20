Could this be the best layover in the world?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hamad International Airport offers one of the world’s most refined transit experiences, from luxury lounges to curated wellness and retail.

As far as the worst airport layovers go, it would take an apocalyptic experience to top my 18-hour layover at Paris Charles De Gaulle over a decade ago. How I wound up pretzelled on a steel bench with no access to the City of Light as I awaited a connecting flight to the Caribbean is immaterial, save to say that I cannot express strongly enough the importance of studying the Ts and Cs of one’s Schengen visa.

A recent layover in Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) — en route to the Formula One race in Baku, Azerbaijan — thank the benevolent travel gods, sits easily on the extreme end of the opposite spectrum. I haven’t experienced all of them, but it may just be the best layover experience the world has to offer. It begins at more than 10km in the sky, in the best business class cabin money can buy.

A seamless Doha layover begins in the sky with Qatar Airways’ award-winning business class and its private QSuite experience. (Supplied)

Getting there: Pure class all the way

There is business class and then there is Qatar business class, literally the best in the world, according to the 2025 Skytraxx World Airline Awards. Even within the Qatar offering, the ante is upped with QSuite (available on the A350-1000, B777-200LR, B777-300ER, and select A350-900 aircraft). With a personal sliding door, cocooning you into your own world with a generous HD screen, on-demand fresh cuisine and a Dyptique amenity kit, your mini suite also comes with a flat bed and fine linens for optimal rest, but if you must stay awake and online, for even a tiny portion of your trip, more than 70 Qatar aircraft have access to fast Wi-Fi courtesy of Starlink. You can also stream live sports from Sport 24, video call or catch that crucial client Teams meeting without a glitch.

As seamless as Al Maha

You walk off the plane and, as soon as you enter the HIA complex, there is a smile awaiting you at the aircraft bridge from the Al Maha Services representative. You go into the elevator behind her, go one floor up and, as you exit, there is a buggy waiting to take you to the Oryx Airport Hotel.

The next day, after breakfast, an Al Maha representative can meet you at Oryx reception to take you on a buggy tour of the Hamad complex and a respite at the Al Maha lounge before they escort you through check-in, right into the plane and, in some instances, to your seat. No queues, no rush, no luggage lugging.

The soundproof Oryx Airport Hotel offers blackout curtains, spacious rooms and complete calm despite HIA’s busy transit hub. (Supplied)

A well-earned rest

Contemporary, functional, pristine and, crucially, soundproof, the Oryx Airport Hotel’s blissful seclusion is the perfect foil in the transit area of a bustling airport that in August 2025 alone handled more than 5-million passengers. Blackout curtains and a sturdy bed ensure some well-earned shuteye after some room service to keep the munchies at bay. The next morning, if you are up to it, a pre-breakfast workout in the well-equipped modern gym, 25m pool or a pick-up game of squash is what the aviation wellness gurus called for.

The Al Safwa First Class Lounge combines Middle Eastern architecture with private cabanas, spa treatments and fine dining. (Supplied)

Lounge around in style

HIA has several quality lounges, with the Al Mourjan Business Lounge, Al Safwa First Class Lounge and the exquisite Louis Vuitton Lounge at the very top.

The Al Mourjan Business Lounge: The Garden is a vast, spectacular space, with a two-storey water feature at the core of its aesthetic appeal. With plenty of seating areas and workstations, there is none of the cramped anxiety of lesser lounges of zero scale. The mezzanine dining hall serves versatile à la carte meals fit for a cosmopolitan transit space.

The Al Safwa First Class Lounge serves exclusivity in elegant doses, with an architectural backdrop inspired by the Arab world. Between these walls, you want for nothing: a private cabana to catch a snooze; fine cuisine; a cosy corner with a good book from the library; a quick dip in the jacuzzi; a relaxing spa treatment or a quick review of that presentation in the business centre. Every possible whim has been anticipated.

The invitation-only Louis Vuitton Lounge blends LV’s travel heritage with Middle Eastern design, elevated by bespoke cuisine and service. (Supplied)

The invitation-only Louis Vuitton Lounge, reflecting the LV ethos, is reserved for an elite global clientele. A blend of LV travel heritage and nods to the Middle East, its rich leathers, polished woods and custom art are complemented by crafted gourmet eats and signature drinks. The highly trained service staff elevate the experience further, turning the space into an embedded luxury experience all its own.

The art of curated luxury retail

Many a whirlwind business trip to the world’s shopping capitals ends with regret at not having had the time to stomp the high streets for retail therapy. HIA can vanquish any measure of regret. From Cartier and Hermes to Tiffany & Co and Louis Vuitton, the luxury spectrum that matters is covered thoroughly, at times with two stores on opposite sides of the ample square meterage at HIA. If that isn’t enough for you, the specialised Harrods store is bound to sate that hunger for a memorable bespoke service in opulent surroundings.

Deep facials, body massages and intimate foot treatments offer a revitalising pause within the airport’s luxury spa environment. (Supplied)

Peak Spa: Indulge at The Dior Intitut du Monde

You could get blissfully lost in this spa, both figuratively and in the conventional sense, given its mazy character. What is found in those serene, pearl-grey nooks and crannies is the utmost care, attention and soothing treatments with nourishing quality products by a global, skilled staff. From the signature house fragrance and deep facials using De Granville products, to an intimate foot treatment and relaxing body massages. A tranquil, revitalising pause to the slick bustle beyond its doors.

The Orchard’s 6,000m² indoor rainforest features more than 300 trees, 25,000 plants and a 575m² water feature. (Supplied)

The Orchard: an airy oasis

Your layover would be incomplete without a further stop at the airport’s lung — the 6,000m² indoor tropical garden. The Orchard has more than 300 trees, more than 25,000 plants sourced from around the world, surrounding a 575m² water feature, set in an aquatic-plant filled sustainable bio pond. The tens of diverse tree and plant species thrive under a free, long-span grid shell roof with performance glass to control and filter the light required to maintain a rainforest with mature trees.

The natural light washing throughout the jungle-like Orchard is also excellent for selfies, which I snapped happily before jumping on a buggy with our Al Maha escorts, on the way to a chilled glass of champagne in the cabin, on our way to Baku. The trauma of a stiff back and stale almonds at Paris Charles De Gaulle all but erased.

Siphiwe Mpye was hosted by Qatar Airways.

www.qatarairways.com